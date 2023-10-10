The BQE is closing for repairs this weekend — here’s what you should know before you drive

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Attention all drivers, parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) are closing down this weekend. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the road.

When is the BQE closing?

Parts of the BQE will be closed starting at 2 a.m. on Oct 14 through 4 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Which parts are closing?

During this time, the Queens-bound section of the BQE between Atlantic Avenue and Stands Street will be fully closed, and traffic on the Staten Island-bound BQE will be reduced to one lane between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue. For Queens-bound travel, entrance ramps will be closed at 3rd Avenue, 6th Avenue, Prospect Expressway, Hamilton Avenue, and. Atlantic Avenue. Exit ramps will be shuttered at Cadman Plaza, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Manhattan Bridge. For Staten Island-bound drivers, entrance ramps at Flushing Avenue, Sands Street, and Vine Street will be closed.

Why is the BQE closing?

The popular roadway is long overdue for repairs. The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be adding additional concrete and reinforcing steel bars to stretches of the crumbling cantilever near Clark Street and Grace Court to help ensure the structural longevity of the BQE.

Is any public transportation affected?

Those who utilize public transportation should be fine, with the exception of those who take the B67 and B79 — bus stops for these lines at Pearl and Sands streets will also be closed as a result of the construction.

Where can I drive this weekend if not on the BQE?

For those who absolutely need to drive in that area, fear not. Traffic will be redirected to local streets for the duration of the closure, with tons of signage telling you where to go. Be sure to allow extra time for travel as it may get crowded as a result. Check out the detour map below.