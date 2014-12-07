Bridge and tunnel toll increases hit New Yorkers

Drivers will have to fork over more money for Port Authority bridges and tunnels with toll increases that went into effect Sunday.

For cars using E-ZPass, the tolls will cost $11.75 — an increase of 75 cents — during peak hours: weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., and weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

Tolls for cars using E-ZPass during off-peak hours also increased 75 cents, to $9.75. The cash toll totaled $14, a $1 increase.

These new fares apply to drivers crossing the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington, Bayonne & Goethals bridges, and the Outerbridge Crossing, according to the Port Authority.