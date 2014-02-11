Bus Time coming soon to Queens and Brooklyn

Real-time bus tracking information for Queens and Brooklyn buses could be weeks away for riders, an MTA spokesman said Monday..

Kevin Ortiz said in an email that the agency was on schedule to finishing Bus Time for the rest of the city’s bus fleet within the next several weeks and is currently “fine-tuning software.” The technology, which keeps tabs on buses through web and mobile apps, is already available for all Manhattan, Bronx and Staten Island buses, as well as Brooklyn’s B63 and B61 routes.

The timeline came in response to a letter Assemb. Phillip Goldfeder of the Rockaways sent to MTA chief Tom Prendergast about getting the Queens fleet equipped with Bus Time.

“I just want to see that positive program expanded to every neighborhood across the city tomorrow,” Goldfeder said. “Even if you know your bus is going to be delayed … at least you have the information and you can appropriately plan for it.”