Learn more about congestion pricing at MTA December webinars

The MTA will host eight webinars over the month of December for New Yorkers to learn more about the forthcoming Central Business District Tolling Program — better known as congestion pricing — which begins on Jan. 5.

Each online program, the MTA said, will explain the operation of congestion pricing in Manhattan, as well as the various discounts and exemptions available.

On Monday, the MTA board approved a reduced peak toll of $9 for passenger vehicles traveling into areas of Manhattan below 60th Street— an area known as the Congestion Relief Zone. Increases in charges will be “phased in” to the originally-approved $15 rate by 2031.

Every aspect of the program has been reduced by 40%, including truck tolls, discounts for overnight trips, per-ride surcharges in taxis, Ubers, and Lyfts, and crossing credits on already-tolled bridges and tunnels into the central business district. The reductions came months after Gov. Kathy Hochul abruptly paused congestion pricing just weeks before it was to have taken effect in June under a peak passenger car toll of $15.

The first of the 60-minute general webinars about congestion pricing will take place on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Five additional general webinars will take place between Dec. 6 and 19. Each program will include a 30-minute presentation on the Congestion Relief Zone and a Q&A session.

Additionally, the MTA has scheduled a Dec. 4 seminar, from 3 to 4 p.m., focused on the Individual Disability Exemption Plan (IDEP) and a Dec. 5 seminar, from 2 to 3 p.m., on the Low-Income Discount Plan.

All participants must register online at new.mta.info/article/congestion-relief-zone-tolling-webinars for the webinar they wish to attend. They will also be invited to send in questions through the registration link.

A translated video of the webinar presentation will be made available next month for anyone who requires language assistance, the MTA said.

Schedule of webinars

Individual Disability Exemption Plan Webinar: Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General Webinar: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4-5 p.m.

Low-Income Discount Plan Webinar: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2-3 p.m.

General Webinar: Friday, Dec. 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

General Webinar: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6-7 p.m.

General Webinar: Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-noon.

General Webinar: Monday, Dec. 16, 6-7p.m.

General Webinar: Thursday, Dec. 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.