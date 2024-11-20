Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYC will become the first city in the nation to implement congestion pricing next year. Is it an impactful way to improve air quality in the city while funding critical transit upgrades? Or is it an unnecessary money-grabbing move that will put yet another major dent in the wallets of New Yorkers?

Opinions on the historic move run the gamut. And amNewYork Metro has launched a poll to hear yours.

But first, the facts: The Big Apple will ring in 2025 with the start of the controversial tolling plan just after midnight on Jan. 5. Approved by the MTA board on Monday, Nov. 18, the program will charge cars $9 and trucks starting at $14.40 for driving into Manhattan below 60th Street — known as the Congestion Relief Zone — starting in the new year.

The toll will not apply to vehicles using the FDR Drive, West Side Highway and Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn Battery) Tunnel connecting to West Street.

While some New Yorkers consider congestion pricing a wonderful holiday season gift for the Big Apple, others have expressed ongoing disdain that the government would charge residents to travel within their own city.

Environmental and transportation advocates have praised congestion pricing throughout its on-again, off-again ordeal on the New York city and state political table.

“Congestion pricing is a major win for all New Yorkers, setting a national example on how to reduce pollution, invest in mass transit, and improve human health,” said Bill Ulfelder, The Nature Conservancy’s New York executive director. “Congestion pricing improves air quality for all and invests in vital infrastructure that all New Yorkers depend on. We commend Governor Hochul for implementing congestion pricing in New York City.”

But on the flip side, many New Yorkers, especially those from Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, vehemently fought against the “cash grab,” which will start at $9 and continue with the originally approved $15 rate by 2031. Officials said that rates are expected to remain the same through 2027.

“Gov. Hochul’s cash-grabbing congestion pricing scheme has been ultimately revived in favor of her and the MTA rather than protecting the pockets of hard-working New Yorkers who commute to work daily,“ said Assembly Member Michael Tannousis, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island.

An outspoken opponent of congestion pricing, Tannousis had, throughout the 2024 election, called the traffic proposal a political move from NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul, who halted the plan in June.

Although Hochul justified the pause by saying congestion pricing was an unfair burden for New Yorkers, given the city’s high inflation and other affordability issues, Tannousis saw it as something different.

“Ironically, this final decision comes as a political move from Hochul and Albany Democrats before President Trump, a major opponent of the plan, takes office,” he said. “New York’s unaffordability crisis only gets worse while Hochul ignores the issues that damage our state the most. I call on the Trump Administration to audit the MTA and put a final halt on this unfeasible and senseless plan.”

What do YOU think of congestion pricing in NYC?

Politics aside, amNewYork Metro wants to hear from you — the more than 8 million New Yorkers who rely on city streets and public transit to navigate our bustling city.

First, we want to know if you support the plan. Take our poll and tell us how you feel. We’ll report back next week with the results.

We’ll conduct more polls throughout the plan’s initial launch to give New Yorkers a chance to voice their opinions.

Learn more about congestion pricing on the MTA’s website at congestionreliefzone.mta.info.