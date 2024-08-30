Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Could this school year mark the end of cellphones in New York classrooms? If so, most teachers throughout the state would be happy, according to a new survey announced on Tuesday by Study.com.

The online learning platform surveyed more than 1,000 middle and high school teachers from across the country this summer, including the Empire State, to gauge how cell phone policies impacted the classroom experience.

“What we really wanted to know was, how do teachers feel? What do they experience around classroom behavior, engagement and student safety?,” Dana Bryson, senior vice president of social impact at Study.com said.

While the survey was not focused on whether teachers support a ban on in-classroom cell phones—something NYS Gov. Kathy Hocul is mulling—it does show nationwide that strict cellphone policies lead to improvements in student engagement, safety, and classroom behavior.

“We found that nationally 76% of teachers believe strict cell phone policies have improved overall student engagement,” Bryson said.

Teachers in schools across New York that have strict cell phone policies reported an engagement improvement of more than 50%.

Nationwide, teachers in schools with strict cell phone bans also report a 68% improvement in classroom management.

School cellphone policies: Opposition and support from parents

Although the survey revealed strong teacher support for cellphone restrictions, some parents feel differently. Moms and dads opposing cell phone bans cite being unable to reach their children as a concern. Emergencies where immediate contact is needed and students not being able to use phones for education are two other concerns teachers in the survey hear from parents.

Idelis Quinones, who has two teens in NYC, said she would not support a ban on cellphones in schools.

“The world is crazy, I need to contact my children in case of emergency,” Quinones said. “They might need to contact me for something important. I think if they do it, my kids will be homeschooled.”

Amelia Gewirtz, another NYC mom, said she thinks a “hybrid situation” in classrooms would be ideal.

“I support having a ban in classroom in a desiginated unlocked spot when you enter. Like a cubby version for phones to keep kids focused on learning versus distracted checking messages, which they do,” she said. “I prefer in a room away from the desk versus out of the room for safety reasons.”

Interestingly enough, the Study.com survey found that

70% of teachers in districts with strict policies report an improvement in student safety, particularly as it relates to bullying. That number was even higher in New York at 78%.

The study also found that 69% of teachers believe their own safety has improved when strict policies are in place.

Therese Kara Lydon, a mom from Staten Island, said she would welcome stricter cellphone policies in school.

“I think they are a major distraction,” she said.

Hochul announced near the end of the school year in June that she may ban phones in schools, but there is no word yet on whether she still plans to implement a bill.

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order this summer limiting or banning cellphone use for public school kids.

Brandie Provenzano, a teacher from Prince William County, Va., who participated in the Study.com survey, shared her thoughts on the new policy in her state.

“Now, this year is going to be different because instead of it being Miss P, which is me, or our principal, or Prince William County, the governor of Virginia has passed a policy that says there should be no cell phone usage during instruction in school,” she said. “This is the first year I felt excited because I feel like it won’t just be my policy or even a school policy that isn’t really enforced as much.”