Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law on Monday that allows small craft manufacturers of spirits, cider and mead to ship their products directly to customers in and out of New York.

The law, which will expand market access for craft producers, takes effect in 90 days — just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“New York’s craft manufacturers create distinctive, world-class products that deserve a broader audience,” Hochul said. “This legislation levels the playing field, allowing these small producers to reach new markets and foster economic growth across the state. With this new law, we are ensuring that New York remains a national leader in craft beverages, continuing to support our local businesses, tourism, and agriculture.”

Smaller manufacturers within the state have faced marketing challenges, as they often struggle to gain access to traditional wholesale distribution channels. As for adult beverage connoisseurs, the legislation will open a world of tasty possibilities from New York-made products.

According to state officials, there were no recorded violations when New York’s spirits and cider producers were given temporary shipping privileges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new law will permanently codify this privilege.

By shipping directly to customers, the law will help support the state’s broader agricultural economy, advocates said.

“This legislation will hopefully support the long-term survival and create another growth spurt of New York’s vibrant craft and farm alcohol producers,” said Lily Fan, NYS Liquor Authority chair. “I am immensely proud that our agency is able to support our manufacturing licensees in obtaining this long-sought change, which would allow them to directly touch their consumers and build brand loyalty in a meaningful manner. I am grateful for Governor Kathy Hochul and her team’s leadership on this issue.

NYS Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) NYS Assembly Member Donna Lupardo (D-Broome County) sponsored the bill.

“This new law offers not just support, but a new pathway for growth to countless New York cideries and distilleries,” Skoufis said. “I fought hard for the passage of this bill – alongside advocates and my legislative partner—because I want New York’s craft beverage industry and all the intrepid farmers, producers, and small business owners to do more than survive in a post-pandemic landscape; I want them to thrive.”

Lupardo said the legislation is important for the future of the state’s craft beverage industry.

“New York produces some of the finest distilled spirits and cider in the country, long sought after by customers who could not find them on local liquor store shelves,” she said. “I am especially thankful that the law will be in effect for this year’s holiday season, giving a significant economic boost to this struggling industry.”