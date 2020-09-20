Cops investigate derailment on A train in Manhattan that stranded passengers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thirty people had to be evacuated from an A train that derailed just north of the 8th Avenue-14th Street station Sunday morning, damaging the front car.

The NYPD initially reported that it was investigating debris possibly thrown onto the tracks prior to the derailment. Acting MTA New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg said the train struck debris on the roadbed as it pulled into the 8th Avenue-14th Street station, which caused a wheel to leave the track.

It also caused a loss of power that stopped another A train 20 blocks north, according to Feinberg.

“The incident caused a loss of power to all four tracks,” Feinberg said. “As a result of the incident, a northbound A train near 34th Street remains in the tunnel and NYCT is working quickly to remove customers from the train.”

Police said the derailment occurred at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the express tracks about two blocks north of the 8th Avenue-14th Street station.

Upon derailing, Fire Department sources said, the front car struck several metal poles. It’s the only car off the tracks at this time.

One individual suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Thirty passengers were safely removed from the derailed train.

The MTA reported that they have workers on the scene investigating the damage. In the meantime, northbound service on the 8th Avenue line between Canal Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle has been suspended.

The derailment has impacted the A, C, D, E and F trains, all of which are being rerouted. It’s also caused “extremely limited” service on affected lines in uptown Manhattan and the Bronx.

Riders should anticipate extensive delays in Manhattan as a result, the MTA reported. Visit mta.info for the latest service updates.

Here’s a full rundown of service changes at this hour:

A train service is suspended between Jay Street-MetroTech and 59th Street-Columbus Circle. The A line is now operating in two separate segments: between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Harlem, and between Jay Street-MetroTech and Ozone Park/Far Rockaway.

C train service is completely suspended; A trains are making local stops.

D train service is suspended between West 4th Street-Washington Square and 59th Street-Columbus Circle. The line is operating in two segments: between West 4th Street or Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Coney Island; and between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and the Bronx.

E trains have been rerouted between Delancey Street-Essex Street and Jamaica-Van Wyck on the Sixth Avenue Line in Manhattan related to previously planned work this weekend. Nonetheless, riders can expect residual, severe delays related to the derailment.

F trains are running between Church Avenue and Jamaica-179th Street along the Sixth Avenue Line in Manhattan. Some F trains are also running along the G line in Brooklyn between 36th Street and Bergen Street.

The MTA advises using the numbered lines or the N/Q lines as alternatives for getting around Manhattan Sunday.