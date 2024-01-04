Quantcast
Cops looking for pair who took a Queens subway train on a joy ride

An F train at Avenue I in Aug. 2023.
Marc A. Hermann / MTA

Police are looking for a pair of individuals they say briefly took command of a subway train for a joy ride in Queens.

Cops say the duo entered unoccupied subway cars near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, and proceeded to break into the operator’s cabs. At that point, they moved the trains forward slightly before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police have no leads on the suspects, who were seen on surveillance video wearing hoodies and backpacks.

Cops say the incident constitutes reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

