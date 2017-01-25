Quantcast
Transit

E, F, M, R train service restored after man jumps on tracks in Queens, MTA says

Nicole Brown
January 25, 2017
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the FDNY said.

MTA service changes on the E, F, M and R lines are in effect due to NYPD activity, the MTA said on Jan. 25, 2017.
Service was restored on the E, F, M and R trains after a man jumped in front of an F train at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station Wednesday morning, officials said.

Witnesses told police the man jumped at about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries, the FNDY said.

The MTA said regular service resumed with delays on the E, F, M and R lines at about 11:45 a.m.

Earlier Wednesday, a man was pushed onto the tracks at the 170th Street B and D train station in the Bronx, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

