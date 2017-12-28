J and M train service into Manhattan was suspended Thursday afternoon after a man was struck by a J train at the Canal Street station, according to the MTA.

Service on both lines has since resumed, but expect delays.

The man was struck by a J train on southbound tracks at about 3 p.m. and remains in critical condition, according to police. A spokesman for the NYPD said the unidentified man did not appear to be a victim of a crime.

J train service has been terminated in both directions between Delancey St-Essex Street and Broad Street stations. M train service has been suspended between Broadway Junction and Chambers Street in both directions.