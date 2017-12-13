A busway and bikeway across Manhattan streets will be part of a larger plan to mitigate the disruption caused by the looming L train shutdown.

The highly anticipated plan, unveiled Wednesday, will also include increased subway service along lines near the L train; the establishment of high-occupancy vehicle restrictions over the Williamsburg Bridge; a new bus network and a strategy to improve subway access that includes reopening several closed station entrances in Brooklyn.

Together, both the city’s Department of Transportation and MTA aim for the new measures to adequately absorb the 225,000 daily commuters who travel between Manhattan and Brooklyn through the L train’s Canarsie tunnel.

They also hope the plans will quell the apocalyptic fears of residents, workers and business owners in Brooklyn who have worried for more than a year about the implications for traffic and commerce in what will be the MTA’s most substantial service outage in history.

The Canarsie tunnel under the East River will close for 15 months beginning in April 2019, shuttering L train service to and through Manhattan so that the MTA will make badly needed repairs to the 100-year-old tunnel that was flooded with seven million gallons of saltwater during superstorm Sandy a half decade ago.

To help move commuters across Manhattan, the agencies will build a busway over a portion of 14th Street, between Third and Ninth avenues, and close vehicular access to the stretch of roadway. Only local deliveries will be permitted, giving the city space to create one travel lane for buses in each direction, as well as one lane dedicated for bus stops and another lane dedicated to providing additional pedestrian space.

The bikeway will be built on 13th Street and essentially entails installing a green-painted, two-way bike lane that is buffered by another painted zone — not too foreign from bike lane projects the city has installed in recent years.

The MTA anticipates that the majority of displaced L train commuters will switch to nearby subway lines. It will increase service on the J, M and Z lines and run full-length trains on the G. J and Z trains will run local between Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue stations in order to help serve the packs of riders anticipated at the Hewes Street, Lormier Street and Flushing Avenue stations. It will also provide free MetroCard transfers at several points.

Over the East River, the agencies are looking at the Williamsburg Bridge to shoulder the load of commuters. Each lane on the bridge will be accessible only to trucks and vehicles with three or more passengers in order to keep the bridge clear for the additional bus service that will be shuttling riders between boroughs. The agencies expect the changes will help carry 3,800 bus riders on 70 buses during an average peak hour.

There will be at least three new bus routes that will be put in place to move commuters between boroughs via the Williamsburg Bridge. Each route has specific pick-up and drop-off points near functioning subway stations.

One route will carry riders from the Grand Street station of the L train to the First Avenue station at 15th Street in Manhattan, with one stop at the Delancey Street-Essex Street station of the F, M, J and Z trains.

Another route will also pick up riders from the Grand Street station, making a loop in SoHo with a stop at Delancey Street-Essex Street; another between the Spring Street and Prince Street stations and a third by the Bleecker Street/Broadway–Lafayette Street station.

A third route will pick up riders around a loop near the Bedford Avenue station, making identical stops along the SoHo route.