Lincoln Tunnel crash leaves one critically injured, ties up traffic

Traffic piled up in the Lincoln Tunnel Tuesday after a fatal car accident involving a jitney bus.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a red BMW allegedly zoomed into the center tube of the Manhattan-bound tunnel and crashed into a Mercedes mini van, which then collided into a jitney bus, according to Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

A 49-year-old man from New Jersey with a heart condition riding in the Mecedes minivan had chest pains when Port Authority police arrived, the agency said. He later died of his injuries.

The FDNY reported two other people had with serious injuries and one had minor injury, but did not have additional details. There were no arrests or summonses issued while the investigation continues, Pentangelo said. The center tube had been closed throughout the morning and all traffic was directed to the south tube. There were inbound delays of more than 60 minutes, according to the Port Authority.