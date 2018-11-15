The MTA on Thursday, under a grim financial forecast, proposed two new options for fare and toll increases in 2019.

One option would keep base MetroCard fares at $2.75 and eliminate the purchasing bonus. Thirty-day MetroCards would increase to from $121 to $127 and seven-day MetroCards would increase from $32 to $33.

A second option would increase the base MetroCard fare to $3 and increase purchasing bonuses from a 5 percent bonus with a $5.50 purchase to a 10 percent bonus with a $6 purchase. Monthly MetroCards would see a slightly smaller increase to $126.25 while weekly MetroCards would still increase to $33.

Each option will achieve a 4 percent fare and toll increase over the next two years, which translates to $308 million in new revenue annually, according to the MTA.

The beleaguered transit authority also provided the unusual option to raise bridge tolls either by 4 percent or 8 percent, with the added revenue from an eight percent increase going toward funding capital projects to modernize mass transit service.

The MTA board will vote in December on whether the authority should enact a hike, and then, if approved, decide on one of the two options in January. The increases would take effect in March, marking the MTA's sixth fare and toll increase since 2009.

The options came alongside a dire financial forecast presentation that projected deficits nearing $1 billion by 2022 — even if fare and toll increases are carried out in 2019 and 2022. Without several significant new sources of revenue, the MTA could be forced to carry out staffing and service cuts during a healthy economic climate as the city’s population continues to grow.

The prospect of slashing service led to fears of a death spiral at the MTA. The authority is projecting a $485 million loss in fare revenue through 2022 due to declining ridership. Enacting cuts to save money could likely push more riders away from already overburdened unreliable subway and bus service, MTA board member Norman Brown warned.

In total, the MTA is expected to lose $819 million over the next four years. Despite the daunting financial challenges at the MTA, advocacy groups and some elected officials rallied outside MTA headquarters on Wednesday calling for the authority to postpone its next round of fare hikes. They argued that fares — currently at $2.75 for a subway swipe — are getting too costly for everyday riders, and that state lawmakers should enact congestion pricing, as well as several other new revenue streams, to balance MTA books.

“We’re asking the elected officials to do their jobs before they ask millions of New Yorkers to pay more,” said John Raskin, executive director of Riders Alliance, at the rally.

The financial crisis outlined Thursday came days after the abrupt exit of MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota. Before he announced his departure last Friday, he warned of the “bleak and “abysmal” outlook at the MTA and said new revenue streams established by lawmakers would be the best bet to help secure the authority’s financial footing.

“Our best option is securing new and additional revenue sources from our partners in government,” he said.