MTA bus rolls backward, crashes into church in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The empty bus was left in neutral, police said.

The bus rolled backward and crashed into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Knickerbocker Avenue and Palmetto Street on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: New York State Comptroller’s Office

An MTA bus left unattended in neutral rolled down a Brooklyn street, hitting several cars and crashing into a church early Wednesday morning, police said.

The female bus driver left the empty Q58 bus without putting it in park on Palmetto Street in Bushwick at about 12:30 a.m., according to police.

The bus rolled backward, hitting approximately 10 parked cars and crashing into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Knickerbocker Avenue, cops said.

A man who was changing a tire on the street jumped out of the way of the bus. He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. He was not hit by the bus.

Paul Quiroz, 46, was watching TV in his home on Knickerbocker Avenue when the bus started to roll away.

“I heard loud crunches and people yelling,” he said, adding that he was thankful he didn’t park his car on the street.

The MTA said the incident is under investigation.

With Adeja Crearer