Hundreds of subway riders, many in period costume, went for a ride on the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Second Avenue Subway, this year’s nostalgia trains are running on the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and 96th Street.

The trains run every Sunday through Christmas Eve, departing from the Second Avenue subway station at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and from the 96th Street station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sabrina Fairclough, left, of Queens, and Darlene Elkanick,
Sabrina Fairclough, left, of Queens, and Darlene Elkanick, of Brooklyn, hopped on the nostalgia train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Hop on and you'll be able to hang
Hop on and you'll be able to hang onto these straps. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Rider Sharon Lee really got into the spirit of the season.
Rider Sharon Lee really got into the spirit of the season. (Credit: David Handschuh)

Joseph Turi of Manhattan dressed as a World
Joseph Turi of Manhattan dressed as a World War II Army Air Corps captain as he rode the nostalgia train. (Credit: David Handschuh)
One of the oldest subway cars in the
One of the oldest subway cars in the city pulled into the newest train station in the city. (Credit: David Handschuh)
The old train drew quite a crowd of
The old train drew quite a crowd of spectators looking for photo ops. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Dave Falco of Farmingdale came dressed for the part.
Dave Falco of Farmingdale came dressed for the part. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Expect crowds when you board the nostalgia train.
Expect crowds when you board the nostalgia train. (Credit: David Handschuh)

