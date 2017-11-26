Hundreds of subway riders, many in period costume, went for a ride on the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Second Avenue Subway, this year’s nostalgia trains are running on the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and 96th Street.

The trains run every Sunday through Christmas Eve, departing from the Second Avenue subway station at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and from the 96th Street station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.