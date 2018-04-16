There are service changes on several lines due to "an intermittent power problem," the MTA warned as New Yorkers headed into the evening commute.

The power loss is affecting the MTA's signal system between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal, per the agency.

As a result, there are service changes on the following lines:

- C trains are suspended between 168th Street and Euclid Avenue

- M trains are suspended between Delancey-Essex streets and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.

- A trains are making local stops between Euclid Avenue to 168th Street in both directions.

- B trains are running express between 125 Street and 59 Street-Columbus Circle in both directions.

- Some E trains are stopping along the F route from West 4th Street-Washington Square to 47th-50ht streets-Rockefeller Center, then they're making M train line stops to Fifth Avenue-53rd Street.

- Other E trains are stopping along the F line from West 4th Street-Washington Square to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

The MTA said crews are setting up generators at their facilities on 42nd and 50th streets to help mitigate the loss of power.