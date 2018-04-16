LATEST PAPER
Subway service snarled on several lines due to power loss, MTA says

The power loss is affecting the MTA's signal system between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal, per the agency.

Subway service was disrupted on several lines Monday

Subway service was disrupted on several lines Monday due to a loss of power in Manhattan, the MTA said.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
There are service changes on several lines due to "an intermittent power problem," the MTA warned as New Yorkers headed into the evening commute.

As a result, there are service changes on the following lines:

- C trains are suspended between 168th Street and Euclid Avenue

- M trains are suspended between Delancey-Essex streets and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.

- A trains are making local stops between Euclid Avenue to 168th Street in both directions.

- B trains are running express between 125 Street and 59 Street-Columbus Circle in both directions.

- Some E trains are stopping along the F route from West 4th Street-Washington Square to 47th-50ht streets-Rockefeller Center, then they're making M train line stops to Fifth Avenue-53rd Street.

- Other E trains are stopping along the F line from West 4th Street-Washington Square to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

The MTA said crews are setting up generators at their facilities on 42nd and 50th streets to help mitigate the loss of power.

