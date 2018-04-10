Amtrak announced a new round of Penn Station repairs Tuesday that will last through the middle of the summer.

The work will reroute the Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack and Maple Leaf trains from Penn to Grand Central Terminal between May 26 and Sept. 4.

An LIRR spokeswoman said LIRR schedules won’t change during the new round of work, and Metro-North trains will not be affected.

The project, which includes upgrades and repairs at two other area transit sites at a total cost of $45-50 million, builds on this winter’s repairs that are scheduled to be completed by May 28, Amtrak said.

“We remain confident that this new round of work will be accomplished safely, on time and in budget,” said Scot Naparstek, executive vice president and COO at Amtrak, during a media call Tuesday. He added: “While there will be impact, it will be less severe than last summer.”

The project includes work on Track 19, primarily used by the LIRR and NJ Transit, and includes replacing wooden ties, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak also announced new work on the Empire Tunnel and the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge — the site of a deadly 2013 Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx. The sites provide train access between upstate New York and Penn Station.

Amtrak will focus on several issues, including replacing track in the Empire Tunnel, and updating the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge’s mechanical and electrical equipment, corroded by superstorm Sandy.

Other service changes include The Lake Shore Limited, which will only operate between Boston and Chicago. New York City and Hudson Valley customers will connect from Empire Service trains at Albany-Rensselaer.

Naparstek said Amtrak decided to add to the scheduled work after determining it had a sufficient workforce and materials.