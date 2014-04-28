State lawmakers move on NYC speed cameras

The state Assembly passed a bill Monday to let New York install 120 more speed cameras, a key part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Vision Zero” street safety plan.

The bill, which passed 104-25, increases the cap on the number of speed cameras that New York City can install to 140. New York City has had state authority to have 20 speed cameras. State law still limits these cameras to school zones. Lead-foot drivers caught on camera can get a $50 ticket.

“We are one step closer to the expansion of school slow zones throughout our city where we can install speed cameras, allowing us to protect our children and make our streets safer,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The bill also authorizes 56 cameras for Nassau County and 69 cameras in Suffolk County.