Subway service restored on B, Q lines after tree limbs removed from tracks, MTA says

The tree limbs were knocked onto the tracks by strong winds, the MTA said.

Subway riders wait for trains at the Dekalb

Subway riders wait for trains at the Dekalb Avenue station, where B and Q trains were temporarily rerouted due to fallen tree limbs on the tracks.     Photo Credit: Nicole Brown

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Fallen tree limbs – a result of strong winds that swept through the city Monday – created a messy evening commute for some subway riders in Brooklyn.

The tree limbs were knocked onto the tracks near Avenue M in Brooklyn around 4:15 p.m., causing delays and service changes on the B, Q, D and N lines, according to the MTA.

Crews worked for close to an hour to cut up and remove the debris from the tracks. 

Regular service was restored around 5:25 p.m., but the authority warned of residual delays.

