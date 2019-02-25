Transit Subway service restored on B, Q lines after tree limbs removed from tracks, MTA says The tree limbs were knocked onto the tracks by strong winds, the MTA said. Subway riders wait for trains at the Dekalb Avenue station, where B and Q trains were temporarily rerouted due to fallen tree limbs on the tracks. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated February 25, 2019 5:33 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Fallen tree limbs – a result of strong winds that swept through the city Monday – created a messy evening commute for some subway riders in Brooklyn. The tree limbs were knocked onto the tracks near Avenue M in Brooklyn around 4:15 p.m., causing delays and service changes on the B, Q, D and N lines, according to the MTA. Crews worked for close to an hour to cut up and remove the debris from the tracks. Regular service was restored around 5:25 p.m., but the authority warned of residual delays. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.