Fallen tree limbs – a result of strong winds that swept through the city Monday – created a messy evening commute for some subway riders in Brooklyn.

The tree limbs were knocked onto the tracks near Avenue M in Brooklyn around 4:15 p.m., causing delays and service changes on the B, Q, D and N lines, according to the MTA.

Crews worked for close to an hour to cut up and remove the debris from the tracks.

B and Q train service has resumed with delays. https://t.co/x4wteb2diY — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 25, 2019 Our crews are in the process of cutting away and removing fallen tree limbs from across the tracks south of Avenue M. Until the work is completed, we continue to have delays and service changes affecting the B, D, N, and Q lines in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/8ai7krGQgg — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 25, 2019

Regular service was restored around 5:25 p.m., but the authority warned of residual delays.