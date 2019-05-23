A man is being sought after he allegedly activated the emergency brake on a 2 train in Chelsea this week, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, is seen on video riding on the outside of the last train car on Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m. at the 14th Street station on Seventh Avenue. After riding the northbound train for several stops, he activated the emergency brake, police said. The NYPD released an image of the man Thursday.

While there were no injuries reported in this incident, the MTA warned that activating the emergency brake unnecessarily can be dangerous.

“When you activate the emergency brake the train can stop very suddenly, someone could get hurt just falling over,” MTA board member Andrew Albert said Wednesday.

Emergency brakes were unnecessarily activated on several trains Tuesday evening, causing delays on multiple lines, the MTA said. The agency believes a person, or group of people, has been activating emergency brakes in restricted train cabs for several months. The incidents have mostly happened in Manhattan and Brooklyn on 2 and 5 trains, the MTA said.

The NYPD is investigating the incidents as reckless endangerment, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

With Vincent Barone