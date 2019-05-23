LATEST PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
Transit

Man wanted after emergency brakes are activated on multiple subways

The suspect is seen on video riding on the outside of a 2 train before activating the brake, police said.

The NYPD released an image of a man

The NYPD released an image of a man they said they suspect activated the emergency brake on a 2 train in Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man is being sought after he allegedly activated the emergency brake on a 2 train in Chelsea this week, police said. 

The man, believed to be in his 20s, is seen on video riding on the outside of the last train car on Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m. at the 14th Street station on Seventh Avenue. After riding the northbound train for several stops, he activated the emergency brake, police said. The NYPD released an image of the man Thursday.

While there were no injuries reported in this incident, the MTA warned that activating the emergency brake unnecessarily can be dangerous.

“When you activate the emergency brake the train can stop very suddenly, someone could get hurt just falling over,” MTA board member Andrew Albert said Wednesday. 

Emergency brakes were unnecessarily activated on several trains Tuesday evening, causing delays on multiple lines, the MTA said. The agency believes a person, or group of people, has been activating emergency brakes in restricted train cabs for several months. The incidents have mostly happened in Manhattan and Brooklyn on 2 and 5 trains, the MTA said. 

The NYPD is investigating the incidents as reckless endangerment, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

With Vincent Barone

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Andean bear cubs Brienne and Benny have made 2 rare Andean bear cubs debut at Queens Zoo
Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a Can you spell these Democratic presidential candidates' names?
Goats from upstate Rhinebeck will spend the next Conservancy using goats to clean Riverside Park
Yes, you can take the subway to Rockaway Ditch the subway & take a ferry to these fun spots this MDW
Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The city hosted the 4th annual ÒIftar in 'Iftar in the City' celebrates Ramadan in the Bronx