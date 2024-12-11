Video | Protect yourself this holiday season: Avoid romance scams and stay safe online

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

During the holiday season, there is often an uprise in romance scams. Scammers exploit the loneliness and generosity people often feel during this time of year, targeting vulnerable individuals through online dating sites and social media.

In this webinar, learn essential tools and knowledge on how to recognize and avoid romance scams, especially for those who may be more susceptible, like older adults.

Speakers include:

Jarrod Randle, Supervisory Special Agent, Homeland Security Investigations

Kat Fisher, Associate State Director, AARP New York

Watch below: