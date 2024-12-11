Quantcast
Video

Video | Protect yourself this holiday season: Avoid romance scams and stay safe online

By Posted on
Young woman receiving notifications and commenting on social media posts with smart phone. People networking with technology. Social media addiction concept.
Photo via Getty Images

During the holiday season, there is often an uprise in romance scams. Scammers exploit the loneliness and generosity people often feel during this time of year, targeting vulnerable individuals through online dating sites and social media.

In this webinar, learn essential tools and knowledge on how to recognize and avoid romance scams, especially for those who may be more susceptible, like older adults. 

Speakers include:

  • Jarrod Randle, Supervisory Special Agent, Homeland Security Investigations
  • Kat Fisher, Associate State Director, AARP New York

Watch below:

