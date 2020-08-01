Hurricane Isaias may impact New York City area as tropical storm by Tuesday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Currently churning his way through the Bahamas, Hurricane Isaias has its eye on the East Coast of the United States — and New York will likely feel his drenching effects early this coming week.

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory on Saturday morning has Isaias bombarding the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for much of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, but the storm itself is expected to avoid land (for now) and make a northeasterly turn.

Beachgoers in the New York City area may begin feeling some of the storm’s effects Saturday through strong rip currents. The National Weather Service predicts a strong likelihood of rip currents that could prove hazardous to swimmers.

Hurricane #Isaias is near Andros Island in the Bahamas. The hurricane is expected to approach the southeast Florida coast late today and on Sunday. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest info on #Isaias and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN for your local weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/vLj0Hwfnfc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 1, 2020

Over the next 72 hours, Isaias is expected to cruise along the Eastern Seaboard toward the north and northeast — but the National Hurricane Center indicates it will weaken into a tropical storm.

The current storm track has Isaias’ center making landfall as a tropical storm in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, then accelerating on its northward track and going back over water before making another landfall early Wednesday morning near Rhode Island.

If that happens, New York City could feel Isaias’ effects on Tuesday in the form of very heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds. It’s early, but the National Hurricane Center indicates that the five boroughs could get anywhere between 2 and 6 inches of rain.

Isaias is predicted to be the second tropical system to impact New York during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1. Tropical Storm Fay hit our area on July 10, dumping more than two inches of rain and causing minor flooding.

Check with amNY.com in the days ahead for further updates on Isaias and storm preparations.