SEE IT: Driving rains, high winds from Fay flood New York streets, topple trees

Despite the ferociousness of Tropical Storm Fay, New Yorkers managed to get around her heavy rain and high winds Friday in spite of the rough conditions.

Heavy storms deluged the city and the entire east coast, dumping several inches of rain and causing flash flooding on streets and highways.

The Belt Parkway was jammed for miles as flooding slowed traffic threatening to stall vehicles plowing through towards the Verrazano Bridge and in Queens at Francis Lewis Blvd.

Streets were hit hard, especially in Coney Island where the western streets were completed inundated, forcing the closure of some streets until DEP could clear drains and catch basins.

Smith and Ninth Streets in Cobble Hill along the Gowanus Canal was its usual flood state, residents attempting to make it through up to two feet of water as DEP workers tried to open clogged catch basins.

Hamilton Beach in Queens was also said to have considerable flooding, but then again, residents there are used to it in the low-lying neighborhood.

Restaurant owners, meanwhile, were not too happy, as diners can only eat outdoors. Those who had adequate rain protection in the form of awnings could keep meals from getting soggy.

The the tropical rain storm is expected to continue off and on into the evening and clear up by Saturday.