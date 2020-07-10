Quantcast
SEE IT: Driving rains, high winds from Fay flood New York streets, topple trees

Todd Maisel
35 mins ago
A car tries to make its way on 9th Street near Smith Street in Cobble Hill, the street heavily flooded. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Despite the ferociousness of Tropical Storm Fay, New Yorkers managed to get around her heavy rain and high winds Friday in spite of the rough conditions. 

Heavy storms deluged the city and the entire east coast, dumping several inches of rain and causing flash flooding on streets and highways.

The Belt Parkway was jammed for miles as flooding slowed traffic threatening to stall vehicles plowing through towards the Verrazano Bridge and in Queens at Francis Lewis Blvd.

Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue is flooded. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Vehicles make their way through floods on the Belt Parkway. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Streets were hit hard, especially in Coney Island where the western streets were completed inundated, forcing the closure of some streets until DEP could clear drains and catch basins.

Smith and Ninth Streets in Cobble Hill along the Gowanus Canal was its usual flood state, residents attempting to make it through up to two feet of water as DEP workers tried to open clogged catch basins.

Hamilton Beach in Queens was also said to have considerable flooding, but then again, residents there are used to it in the low-lying neighborhood.

Heavy flooding his Ninth Street in Cobble Hill. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Woman makes her way through flooding on Ninth Street. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Scooter rider was going to go through no matter what on Ninth Street. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Restaurant owners, meanwhile, were not too happy, as diners can only eat outdoors. Those who had adequate rain protection in the form of awnings could keep meals from getting soggy.

The the tropical rain storm is expected to continue off and on into the evening and clear up by Saturday.

Cobble Hill woman tries to stay dry. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
DEP workers clear storm drains after blocks of Coney Island streets were flooded. The sun managed to peek through the clouds briefly amid the storm. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Restaurant worker tries to clear off debris after rain in Sheepshead Bay, but unlikely to get much business in continuing rain. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

 

