Heavy rain and winds from Tropical Storm Fay whipping NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tropical Storm Fay‘s storm center is still 200 miles south of New York, but we’re already beginning to feel her windy, wet wrath.

The 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center showed that Fay strengthened a bit from this morning, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph at the center of the low. That’s up from the 45 mph winds reported earlier Friday.

Fay’s taking her time getting to New York as well; its moving to the north at 12 mph. The storm center is currently approaching Cape May, New Jersey, and is expected to ride the Jersey Shore north before making landfall here late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

So far, there haven’t been any widespread reports of major damage in the New York City area related to Fay. A soaking rain is drenching the city, accompanied by high humidity and strong wind gusts.

The National Hurricane Center says the New York City area, as well as New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and southern New England, could get between two and three inches of rain, with some local spots getting up to seven inches. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible.

New York City is currently under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood warning due to the heavy rainfall.

Check with amNY.com later for further updates.