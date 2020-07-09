No way, Fay! NYC under tropical storm warning as heavy rain and wind approach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hasn’t New York City been through enough?

While enduring a pandemic, an economic crash and civil unrest, the city is now bracing for the latest 2020 challenge: Tropical Storm Fay.

The National Hurricane Center issued the warning for New York City, Long Island and coastal New Jersey at 5 p.m. Thursday while announcing Fay’s development just off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The storm’s expected to move northward over the next 36 hours and make landfall in the New York City area early Saturday morning.

A few degrees below a hurricane, a tropical storm has sustained winds of between 39 and 74 mph. Fay’s expected to dump between two and five inches of rain across New York City, upstate and eastern New England between tomorrow and Saturday, and her tropical storm winds could be felt beginning between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 10.

Dangerous waves and rip currents are expected in coastal areas. A flash flood warning has also been issued for the New York City area.

As of 5 p.m., Fay’s storm center had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicts some strengthening overnight as it moves in a northerly direction, and the storm will hasten its movement as it gets closer to New York City.

Currently, the storm is projected to make landfall within or near the five boroughs early on Saturday morning. The track is subject to change.

According to The Weather Channel, Fay is the earliest F-named storm since the National Hurricane Center began naming tropical storms. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane center is expected to be among the most active in recent memory, and Fay is the sixth named system in 2020.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is dispatching various state resources to New York City and Long Island to help with any storm damage and flooding that may occur.