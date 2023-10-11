BloodManor will scare the yell out of you again this Halloween!

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

Editor’s note: This video contains flashing lights. Viewer discretion is advised.

BloodManor is back in Tribeca for the 20th consecutive Halloween, and it’s guaranteed to deliver the spine-tingling thrill you want this Halloween.

As seen on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (you might recall Fallon and Kevin Hart touring this haunted house years ago), BloodManor prides itself on being New York City’s premiere haunted attraction. Celebrating 20 years in the scare business, BloodManor is pulling out all the stops to give New Yorkers a good fright.

We sent Rick McGuire, founder of Subway Creatures and What Is New York on Instagram, and American voice actress Sarah Natochenny (you might recognize her as Ash Ketchum in “Pokemon”) to see if they fare against some of BloodManor’s scariest monsters and demons.

BloodManor is located at 359 Broadway and is open on select nights through Nov. 4. For more information, visit bloodmanor.com.

