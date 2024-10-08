Oct. 7 anniversary: Thousands gather in Central Park to mourn hostages and victims at memorial ceremony

Hundreds gathered in Central Park on Oct. 7, 2024 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Yorkers gathered in Central Park just after sundown Monday night to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel with a solemn vigil honoring the dead and those taken hostage.

Organized by UJA Federation of New York and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the service paid tribute to the 1,189 people whom Hamas terrorists slaughtered in Israel on that day of infamy. The Oct. 7 attacks also left 251 others held hostage; though some were released or found dead, about 100 hostages remain captive in Hamas’ clutches to this day.

Monday’s ceremony brought people from around the tri-state area to demand an end to the war and the immediate release of all remaining hostages. The program included traditional Jewish prayers as well as music honoring those who died in the attacks. At points throughout the ceremony, the crowd chanted, “Bring them home!”

Numerous elected officials attended and lit candles, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, state Attorney General Letitia James and state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks also spoke to the crowd and relayed their powerful stories of escaping torture.

“The heroes of Oct. 7, the men and women who risked all and ran towards the danger and, in doing so, saved hundreds of lives that day,” said presenter Alicia Doctoroff. “Netta Epstein is one of those heroes. He saved the life of his fiancee. We choose to remember them.”

Ronen and Oren Neutra of Long Island, whose son Omer remains captive to this day, begged Hamas and the Israeli government for peace.

“We fear for his life,” Ronen said. “A deal for peace is the only viable path for all hostages coming home.”