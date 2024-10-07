Oct. 7 anniversary: Tears and tumult in New York as city marks one year since horrific terror attack in Israel, and outbreak of war

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York saw a day of vigils and protests on Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks upon Israel that spurred the outbreak of war in the region.

While New Yorkers supportive of Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks that killed more than 1,200 people and led to hundreds more being held hostage against their will by Hamas terrorists, pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets in opposition of the war, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza and a massive humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of students sympathetic to Palestine staged a walkout at Columbia University, site of intense protests last spring that included a prolonged encampment on the campus’ great lawn and ended with protesters occupying Hamilton Hall for 24 hours. At that time, officers had to be called in to clear out that encampment and end the student siege.

Monday’s walkout, according to the Columbia Spectator, saw hundreds of marchers holding up pro-Palestine signs that read “We will honor our martyr” and “Break the chains and let them fall.” A smaller group of pro-Israel supporters countered the Spectator reported, by holding up Israeli and American flags as well as posters of the hostages.

Columbia University restricted admission to the campus on Monday to quell possible disturbances, it was reported. The lawn where the spring encampments occurred was empty this day, though there were milk carton pictures of Israeli hostages standing on spots of the grounds.

However, on Monday afternoon, a much larger pro-Palestine demonstration occurred further downtown, with a crowd of thousands heading north from Foley Square to Union Square.

Upon arriving at Union Square, however, some of the tension that had been building throughout the day came to a head. Demonstrators burned a plastic pig’s head in a derogatory representation of police.

An Israel supporter at the scene wound up being physically assaulted in a confrontation with several pro-Palestine demonstrators; some of the pro-Palestine demonstrators, however, claimed he instigated the episode. The man was struck in the head with a tambourine, while another hit him with a Palestine flag, causing him to bleed from his nose.

Police removed the wounded supporter to a nearby storefront in an effort to keep things from spiraling out of control.

For the most part, the demonstrations through Manhattan have been peaceful, with no major skirmishes reported. Police did arrest two senior protesters who sat in portable chairs in the middle of the roadway on 40th Street and 5th Avenue, near the New York Public Library.

Marches and memorial vigils commemorating Oct. 7 are expected to continue into the night Monday.

