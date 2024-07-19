Firefighters take on Brooklyn blaze throughout three buildings

Firefighters took on a blaze that broke out in Greenpoint.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that broke out in three Brooklyn buildings.

At just after 3:10 p.m. on July 19, FDNY units responded to a call at 220 Cayler St. in Greenpoint. Arriving Members discovered heavy fire on three floors of multiple dwelling buildings, as heavy smoke and fire were seen emitting from the building.

Deputy Chief Stephen Corcoran said units fought heavy fire on the first and second floors along with heavy security measures on the first floor. Truck companies pulled ceilings and checked for fire extended throughout the building.

A resident and three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result. The fire was placed under control at 4:30 p.m.

The FDNY’s Fire Marshal Office will determine the cause of the fire.