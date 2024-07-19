Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Firefighters take on Brooklyn blaze throughout three buildings

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
A firefighter on scene in greenpoint
Firefighters took on a blaze that broke out in Greenpoint.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that broke out in three Brooklyn buildings.

At just after 3:10 p.m. on July 19, FDNY units responded to a call at 220 Cayler St. in Greenpoint. Arriving Members discovered heavy fire on three floors of multiple dwelling buildings, as heavy smoke and fire were seen emitting from the building.

FDNY at the scene of a Greenpoint fire at 220 Cayler St.
FDNY at the scene of a Greenpoint fire at 220 Cayler St.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The aftermath of the fire at 220 Cayler St.
The aftermath of the fire at 220 Cayler St.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Deputy Chief Stephen Corcoran said units fought heavy fire on the first and second floors along with heavy security measures on the first floor. Truck companies pulled ceilings and checked for fire extended throughout the building.

A resident and three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result. The fire was placed under control at 4:30 p.m.

The FDNY’s Fire Marshal Office will determine the cause of the fire. 

The aftermath of the fire at 220 Cayler St.
The aftermath of the fire at 220 Cayler St.
FDNY at the scene of a Greenpoint fire at 220 Cayler St
FDNY at the scene of a Greenpoint fire at 220 Cayler StPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC