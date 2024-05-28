New York Rum Festival to return to Greenpoint with over 160 rums to try

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Calling all rum fans! The New York Rum Festival is coming back to Greenpoint next week.

Now in its seventh year, the New York Rum Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8. Hosted by TheRumLab.com, the event will highlight highlight rum from around the world, with a special showcase on Puerto Rican rum.

“This is an incredible opportunity for rum enthusiasts and industry professionals to come together to learn, network, and discover the latest trends in the world of rum,” said the event producer Federico Hernandez.

Attendees will have the chance to try over 160 Rum Expressions from all over the world including Fiji, Reunion Island, Belize, Spain, Barbados, Martinique, Jamaica, St. Lucia and more, including rare and exotic varieties. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in the industry.

As a part of the festival’s showcase of Puerto Rican rum, the New York Rum Festival will host seminars on The Importance of Puerto Rican Rum for the Spirits Industry, Transcontinental Aging and French Heritage, as well as highlight the new expressions by Rhum Barbancourt from Haiti and Planteray Rum.

Tasting sessions will take place from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75 with different tiers for General Admission, Industry and VIP options. The VIP ticket includes a 5-hour tasting session with premium tastings, exclusive Rum Lab swag and access to consumer seminars. There is also a Trade Industry session that offers those in the industry with a discounted ticket and opportunities to network, taste premium rums, and attend trade-focused seminars.

The New York Rum Festival will take place at 100 Sutton Studios, located at 100 Sutton St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newyorkrumfest. com or therumlab.com.