I scream, you scream, we all scream for… gelato. In a city that heats up fast (and with little relief), the warm weahter means New Yorkers happily reach for the nearest ice cream cone. And while the truck with the tunes that rolls down the street can offer a bit of nostalgia, a scoop of gelato can offer a richer treat.

Gelato means “ice cream” in Italian, and it’s a serious matter on the other side of the Atlantic. But it differs slightly from the ice cream we all know and love. Gelato contains less air and fat than standard ice cream, and is made with a higher concentration of flavor and sugar. The result? Something unparalleled.

We’ve scooped up spots around the city that churn out traditional-style gelato, often with specialized innovation. Whether it’s savory flavor combinations in Park Slope or a gelateria in Chelsea, these purveyors will help you keep your cool.

Il Laboratorio del Gelato

Yes, it does look creepily similar to a science lab at this Lower East Side gelato outpost that opened shop in 2002. But then again, when the flavor selection includes a running list of some 200 options, space is key. Friendly staff are quick to offer suggestions and let you sample tastes before you settle on your sweet prize. The delicate art of matching purity of technique with obscurity of flavor is achieved with options like licorice, toasted coconut, black sesame or rosemary gelati. But don't ignore the sorbet selection, which includes refreshing flavors like papaya, lychee or yuzu. (188 Ludlow St., Manhattan, 212-343-9922, laboratoriodelgelato.com) (Credit: Il Laboratorio del Gelato)

L’Albero dei Gelati

When Monia Solighetto opened the doors of her shop in Park Slope in 2013, she brought a cultish gelato menu from Lombardy, Italy, to Brooklyn. Locally sourced ingredients, organic products and a Slow Food movement mark of approval are the driving forces behind the cafe (which in addition to gelato, also offers a selection of tasty panini). Traditional flavors like hazelnut or chocolate are standby, while other flavors, like blueberry or lavender come with the seasons. But perhaps what's most interesting is the rotating roster of savory gelati. Creative flavors like saffron, zucchini flower or fava bean take mixing and matching scoops to another level. (341 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, 718-788-2288, alberodeigelati.com) (Credit: L’Albero dei Gelati)

L'Arte del Gelato

L'Arte del Gelato got its start when Sicilian immigrant Francesco Realmuto left his career as a diamond cutter to make something that was always dear to his heart (and palate). Simple, natural ingredients are the name of the game at the Chelsea Market spot, which opened in 2005. Classic Italian flavor combinations subtly take on frozen form, like amaretto (gelato with added almond biscuits), ricotta con fichi caramellati (ricotta with caramelized figs) or pompelmo campari (grapefruit with Campari). Be on the lookout for seasonal options at summer pop-up locations on the High Line and at the Guggenheim Museum. (Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Avenue, lartedelgelato.com) (Credit: L'Arte del Gelato)

M’O Il Gelato

M'O Il Gelato, which has three locations in Manhattan and two in Italy, got its stateside start in 2011 on Mulberry Street. The three friends who came together to bring gelato to the masses had one thing in mind: Keep it simple. All recipes use natural ingredients (organic when possible) and never stray from the traditional approach of gelato makers' past. But there's one concoction that sets this place apart -- the hot panino gelato. A signature brioche bun is filled with gelato before being gently pressed so that it's hot on the outside and cool within. You can think of it as an ice cream sandwich for adults. (Multiple locations, mogelato.com) (Credit: M’O Il Gelato)

Amorino

A gelateria that began in Paris? It's true. Founders Cristiano Sereni and Paolo Benassi wanted to perfect the delicate art of gelato that was so vivid in their Italian childhood. And even though they've expanded across Europe and to places like French Polynesia and Dubai, authenticity has never been sacrificed. Delve into sorbetti like the Alphonso mango or the Sicilian orange. Or source out the seasonal lemongrass gelato, which has added pineapple and passion fruit for a tropical kick. (Multiple Manhattan locations, amorino.com) (Credit: Amorino)