I scream, you scream, we all scream for… gelato. In a city that heats up fast (and with little relief), the warm weahter means New Yorkers happily reach for the nearest ice cream cone. And while the truck with the tunes that rolls down the street can offer a bit of nostalgia, a scoop of gelato can offer a richer treat.

Gelato means “ice cream” in Italian, and it’s a serious matter on the other side of the Atlantic. But it differs slightly from the ice cream we all know and love. Gelato contains less air and fat than standard ice cream, and is made with a higher concentration of flavor and sugar. The result? Something unparalleled.

We’ve scooped up spots around the city that churn out traditional-style gelato, often with specialized innovation. Whether it’s savory flavor combinations in Park Slope or a gelateria in Chelsea, these purveyors will help you keep your cool.