Create the Magnum ice cream bar of your dreams at a pop-up store opening in time for summer.

For the second year in a row, Magnum is popping up in New York City to let customers dip their own ice cream bars and customize them with toppings like rose petals, gold crystal candy and crispy fig.

The Magnum bar will be located at 875 Washington St. in the Meatpacking District from June 2 through October, according to the company's announcement on Wednesday.

Visitors can choose to dip their ice creams in dark, milk or white Belgian chocolate. Then add the final flourish with three out of twenty toppings to choose from. Each bar will go for $7.

Last year, Magnum New York hit SoHo -- and your Instagram feed -- with its dipping bar on Prince Street.

For more information, visit magnumicecream.com