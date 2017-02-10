No need to wait until Cinco de Mayo to indulge in tequila: National Margarita Day is coming up on Feb. 22.

The city is full of delicious margaritas fit for the occasion -- from classics to smokey spins using mezcal to fruity frozen treats. And plenty of bars and restaurants will be hosting special events or offering deals in honor of this boozy national holiday.

Here are some of the margaritas worth trying around the city -- and some deals will make drinking one (or two) even more tempting.

The Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel Forget high tea -- head to the Plaza Hotel for margaritas instead. Tommy's Margarita at The Palm Court is an upscale classic, made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. (768 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, theplazany.com) (Credit: The Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel) Forget high tea -- head to the Plaza Hotel for margaritas instead. Tommy's Margarita at The Palm Court is an upscale classic, made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. (768 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, theplazany.com) (Credit: The Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel)

Bodega Negra Bodega Negra will be offering buy-one get-one margaritas all day, as well as half-price pitchers. For a fresh take on the drink, try the new rosemary margarita, made with Herradura Blanco, rosemary-infused agave, pear puree and fresh lemon juice. (355 W. 16th St., Manhattan, ifcenter.com) (Credit: David Jacobson) Bodega Negra will be offering buy-one get-one margaritas all day, as well as half-price pitchers. For a fresh take on the drink, try the new rosemary margarita, made with Herradura Blanco, rosemary-infused agave, pear puree and fresh lemon juice. (355 W. 16th St., Manhattan, ifcenter.com) (Credit: David Jacobson)

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina Why have just one margarita when you can order an entire tower of margaritas? Join the after-work crowd in the Financial District at Mad Dog & Beans for these 100-ounce behemoths (meant for sharing, of course) as well as deals like complimentary margarita shots and free giveaways from Sauza tequila starting at 6 p.m. (83 Pearl St., Manhattan, maddogandbeans.com) (Credit: Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina) Why have just one margarita when you can order an entire tower of margaritas? Join the after-work crowd in the Financial District at Mad Dog & Beans for these 100-ounce behemoths (meant for sharing, of course) as well as deals like complimentary margarita shots and free giveaways from Sauza tequila starting at 6 p.m. (83 Pearl St., Manhattan, maddogandbeans.com) (Credit: Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina)

The Vine If you're seeking out mezcal, head to The Vine for the Smokin' Margarita, made with Avion Silver, Las Hormigas Mezcal, lime, agave and fennel pollen-citrus salt. (851 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, thevine.nyc) (Credit: The Vine) If you're seeking out mezcal, head to The Vine for the Smokin' Margarita, made with Avion Silver, Las Hormigas Mezcal, lime, agave and fennel pollen-citrus salt. (851 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, thevine.nyc) (Credit: The Vine)

Tijuana Picnic Where better to celebrate the margarita than a place called Tijuana Picnic? For a nice twist, order the Mi Casa -- made with mezcal, blanco tequila, lime, agave and a smoked salt rim to compliment the mezcal. (151 Essex St., Manhattan, tijuana-picnic.com) (Credit: Tijuana Picnic) Where better to celebrate the margarita than a place called Tijuana Picnic? For a nice twist, order the Mi Casa -- made with mezcal, blanco tequila, lime, agave and a smoked salt rim to compliment the mezcal. (151 Essex St., Manhattan, tijuana-picnic.com) (Credit: Tijuana Picnic)

Añejo The only thing better than a good happy hour deal is a good happy hour deal that lasts all day. And both Añejo locations -- in Hell's Kitchen and TriBeCa -- will be hosting all-day happy hours featuring $8 margaritas. (301 Church St. and 668 10th Ave., Manhattan, anejotribeca.com) (Credit: Añejo) The only thing better than a good happy hour deal is a good happy hour deal that lasts all day. And both Añejo locations -- in Hell's Kitchen and TriBeCa -- will be hosting all-day happy hours featuring $8 margaritas. (301 Church St. and 668 10th Ave., Manhattan, anejotribeca.com) (Credit: Añejo)

La Esquina Midtown West With a brand-new liquor license, La Esquina in Midtown West is celebrating with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all alcoholic beverages every night, from 5 p.m. to close. That includes their Macizo Margarita and Margarita Con Fruta cocktails, so take advantage for National Margarita Day. (200 W. 55th St., Manhattan, esquinanyc.com) (Credit: La Esquina Midtown West) With a brand-new liquor license, La Esquina in Midtown West is celebrating with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all alcoholic beverages every night, from 5 p.m. to close. That includes their Macizo Margarita and Margarita Con Fruta cocktails, so take advantage for National Margarita Day. (200 W. 55th St., Manhattan, esquinanyc.com) (Credit: La Esquina Midtown West)

Dos Caminos Every Dos Caminos location will be hosting National Margarita Day events with prizes, giveaways and more -- so head over, order some tacos and try the featured Organic Margarita, made with Casa Noble Crystal Tequila. (Multiple locations, Manhattan, doscaminos.com) (Credit: Courtesy Dos Caminos) Every Dos Caminos location will be hosting National Margarita Day events with prizes, giveaways and more -- so head over, order some tacos and try the featured Organic Margarita, made with Casa Noble Crystal Tequila. (Multiple locations, Manhattan, doscaminos.com) (Credit: Courtesy Dos Caminos)

