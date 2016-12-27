Send out 2016 on a full stomach with a special New Year’s Eve dinner.

Whether you're looking for a prix-fixe menu, à la carte options or to go all-out with dinner, dancing and debauchery, there are still plenty of restaurants with space for you on Saturday night.

So pick out your party dress, find your favorite menu -- from affordable options to treat-yo-self splurges -- and get ready to ring in 2017 in style.

Miss Lily's Spice things up at Miss Lily's, where you can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring jerk chicken, pictured, at both of the restaurant's locations for $75. There will also be a midnight Champagne toast and a DJ, and you can add a bar package for $50 per person. Seatings will be at 6 and 9 p.m. at both locations. (132 W. Houston St. and 109 Avenue A, Manhattan, misslilys.com) (Credit: Michael Condran) Spice things up at Miss Lily's, where you can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring jerk chicken, pictured, at both of the restaurant's locations for $75. There will also be a midnight Champagne toast and a DJ, and you can add a bar package for $50 per person. Seatings will be at 6 and 9 p.m. at both locations. (132 W. Houston St. and 109 Avenue A, Manhattan, misslilys.com) (Credit: Michael Condran)

Wallflower Wallflower will offer two dinner seatings: a four-course at 5 p.m. ($80) and a five-course at 8 p.m. ($95). Dishes will include chestnut agnolotti, Wagyu Chateaubriand and a walnut praline dark chocolate bomb. (235 W. 12th St., Manhattan, wallflowernyc.com) (Credit: Wallflower) Wallflower will offer two dinner seatings: a four-course at 5 p.m. ($80) and a five-course at 8 p.m. ($95). Dishes will include chestnut agnolotti, Wagyu Chateaubriand and a walnut praline dark chocolate bomb. (235 W. 12th St., Manhattan, wallflowernyc.com) (Credit: Wallflower)

Le Coq Rico If you didn't eat goose on Christmas -- and let's be honest, you probably didn't -- you can dine on it for New Year's Eve at Le Coq Rico, where it will be stuffed and part of a six-course New Year's Eve menu for $135. (30 E. 20th St., lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico) If you didn't eat goose on Christmas -- and let's be honest, you probably didn't -- you can dine on it for New Year's Eve at Le Coq Rico, where it will be stuffed and part of a six-course New Year's Eve menu for $135. (30 E. 20th St., lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico)

Rider Rider's à la carte menu will be available, along with some special additions -- including a hasselback potato topped with caviar, bottarga, chives, and sea urchin, pictured. If you want to keep the party going, head next door to National Sawdust for two premium open bars, dancing and party favors for $125. (80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn​, riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner) Rider's à la carte menu will be available, along with some special additions -- including a hasselback potato topped with caviar, bottarga, chives, and sea urchin, pictured. If you want to keep the party going, head next door to National Sawdust for two premium open bars, dancing and party favors for $125. (80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn​, riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner)

Virginia's Virginia's in the East Village will offer a six-course prix-fixe menu, with items like Nantucket Bay scallops with capers, winter citrus and parsley salad, pictured, or a foie gras torchon with quince, Marcona almonds, and housemade brioche, for $95. (647 E 11th St., virginiasnyc.com) (Credit: Virginia's) Virginia's in the East Village will offer a six-course prix-fixe menu, with items like Nantucket Bay scallops with capers, winter citrus and parsley salad, pictured, or a foie gras torchon with quince, Marcona almonds, and housemade brioche, for $95. (647 E 11th St., virginiasnyc.com) (Credit: Virginia's)

Burke & Wills You'll be welcomed to dinner with a cocktail dubbed The Best Is Yet To Come (menorval calvados, lemon, Georgia peach, mace blade and Champagne), which ought to be the way you start every dinner in 2017. From there you'll have the option of three or four courses, depending on the seating -- with options like smoked ricotta with honey, dill and brioche toast and duck breast with confit leg, figs, hen of the woods mushrooms, and hazelnuts, pictured. The 5:30 to 9 p.m. seating is $65 for three courses, and the 9 p.m. to midnight is $80 for four courses. (226 W. 79th St., burkeandwillsny.com) (Credit: Erik Fuller) You'll be welcomed to dinner with a cocktail dubbed The Best Is Yet To Come (menorval calvados, lemon, Georgia peach, mace blade and Champagne), which ought to be the way you start every dinner in 2017. From there you'll have the option of three or four courses, depending on the seating -- with options like smoked ricotta with honey, dill and brioche toast and duck breast with confit leg, figs, hen of the woods mushrooms, and hazelnuts, pictured. The 5:30 to 9 p.m. seating is $65 for three courses, and the 9 p.m. to midnight is $80 for four courses. (226 W. 79th St., burkeandwillsny.com) (Credit: Erik Fuller)

Impero Caffe If you're a "Chopped!" fan, head to judge Scott Conant's Impero Caffe at Innside NoMad, which will offer four-course prix-fixe dinners at 6 p.m. ($75) and 9 p.m. ($85) seatings. Pasta is, of course, on the menu -- with choices like the spaghetti pomodoro, pictured, agnolotti with short ribs and toasted sunflower, or cavatelli with duck ragu. Third course options include a crispy black bass, ribeye of beef, roasted chicken or vegetable spaetzle. A DJ will be spinning records from 6 p.m. to midnight. (132 W. 27th St., Manhattan, imperorestaurants.com/) (Credit: Bill Milne) If you're a "Chopped!" fan, head to judge Scott Conant's Impero Caffe at Innside NoMad, which will offer four-course prix-fixe dinners at 6 p.m. ($75) and 9 p.m. ($85) seatings. Pasta is, of course, on the menu -- with choices like the spaghetti pomodoro, pictured, agnolotti with short ribs and toasted sunflower, or cavatelli with duck ragu. Third course options include a crispy black bass, ribeye of beef, roasted chicken or vegetable spaetzle. A DJ will be spinning records from 6 p.m. to midnight. (132 W. 27th St., Manhattan, imperorestaurants.com/) (Credit: Bill Milne)

F.O.B. If you're not looking for a fussy prix-fixe dinner, head to Brooklyn for Filipino barbecue at F.O.B., where you can order up à la carte dishes like chicken or pork skewers, grilled duck breast and grilled spare ribs and more. (271 Smith St., Brooklyn, fobbrooklyn.com) (Credit: Ahmet Kiranbay) If you're not looking for a fussy prix-fixe dinner, head to Brooklyn for Filipino barbecue at F.O.B., where you can order up à la carte dishes like chicken or pork skewers, grilled duck breast and grilled spare ribs and more. (271 Smith St., Brooklyn, fobbrooklyn.com) (Credit: Ahmet Kiranbay)

Racines NY Head to the ever-trendy TriBeCa for French food at Racines NY, which will offer a three-course prix-fixe for $115 at 6 p.m. and a five-course tasting menu for $175 at 8:30 p.m., featuring dishes like scallop carpaccio, beef filet rossini and the restaurant's take on an apple tatin, pictured. (94 Chambers St., Manhattan, racinesny.com) (Credit: Andrew Quinzi) Head to the ever-trendy TriBeCa for French food at Racines NY, which will offer a three-course prix-fixe for $115 at 6 p.m. and a five-course tasting menu for $175 at 8:30 p.m., featuring dishes like scallop carpaccio, beef filet rossini and the restaurant's take on an apple tatin, pictured. (94 Chambers St., Manhattan, racinesny.com) (Credit: Andrew Quinzi)

Green Fig Green Fig will serve up a four-course menu of modern Israeli food not far from the ball drop in Times Square -- with dishes like scallops with tomatoes, eggplant gazpacho and pickled cauliflower and gnocchi à la Israel, with charred eggplant and garlic confit, pictured. If you're looking for a night of dinner and dancing, stick around for the open-bar dance party. Dinner alone is $65; general admission to the party is $120; opt for both and it'll run you $150. (570 10th Avenue, 4th floor of YOTEL, greenfignyc.com) (Credit: Michael Tulipan) Green Fig will serve up a four-course menu of modern Israeli food not far from the ball drop in Times Square -- with dishes like scallops with tomatoes, eggplant gazpacho and pickled cauliflower and gnocchi à la Israel, with charred eggplant and garlic confit, pictured. If you're looking for a night of dinner and dancing, stick around for the open-bar dance party. Dinner alone is $65; general admission to the party is $120; opt for both and it'll run you $150. (570 10th Avenue, 4th floor of YOTEL, greenfignyc.com) (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

LaRina Pastificio & Vino If you're a "Top Chef" fan who has been totally charmed by the Italian-accented Silvia Barban (and really, what "Top Chef" fan hasn't been?) then head to her Fort Greene restaurant LaRina Pastificio e Vino for a $90 seven-course tasting menu, featuring oysters with white balsamic gelatine, pomegranate and horseradish, pictured. Also on the menu is a whole wheat focaccia with burrata, squid ink spaghetti with lobster, pancetta and Calabrian chiles, and conchiglie pasta (those are small shells) with cotechino -- an Italian sausage served on New Year's Eve for good luck. (387 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, larinabk.com) (Credit: LaRina) If you're a "Top Chef" fan who has been totally charmed by the Italian-accented Silvia Barban (and really, what "Top Chef" fan hasn't been?) then head to her Fort Greene restaurant LaRina Pastificio e Vino for a $90 seven-course tasting menu, featuring oysters with white balsamic gelatine, pomegranate and horseradish, pictured. Also on the menu is a whole wheat focaccia with burrata, squid ink spaghetti with lobster, pancetta and Calabrian chiles, and conchiglie pasta (those are small shells) with cotechino -- an Italian sausage served on New Year's Eve for good luck. (387 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, larinabk.com) (Credit: LaRina)

Faro Class up your New Year's Eve by dining at Michelin-starred Faro in Bushwick, which will be serving two different tasting menus: four courses for $85 and a later serving of a five-course menu for $95. Among the courses offered on both menus is a truffle-topped scarpinocc -- a half-moon shaped, filled pasta with mushrooms. (436 Jefferson St., farobk.com) (Credit: Michael Tulipan) Class up your New Year's Eve by dining at Michelin-starred Faro in Bushwick, which will be serving two different tasting menus: four courses for $85 and a later serving of a five-course menu for $95. Among the courses offered on both menus is a truffle-topped scarpinocc -- a half-moon shaped, filled pasta with mushrooms. (436 Jefferson St., farobk.com) (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

Left Bank Find festive décor like streamers, noisemakers and hats alongside the bistro's three- or four-course tasting menu. And look out for the 3-foot-tall croquembouche dessert as it's paraded around. First seating, from 5-7:30 p.m., will cost will cost $65 per person; the second seating from 8 p.m. to late is $85. (117 Perry St., Manhattan, leftbanknewyork.com) (Credit: Left Bank) Find festive décor like streamers, noisemakers and hats alongside the bistro's three- or four-course tasting menu. And look out for the 3-foot-tall croquembouche dessert as it's paraded around. First seating, from 5-7:30 p.m., will cost will cost $65 per person; the second seating from 8 p.m. to late is $85. (117 Perry St., Manhattan, leftbanknewyork.com) (Credit: Left Bank)

White Gold Butchers April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman's new restaurant/butcher shop is fittingly serving a beef-themed menu, with oyster and beef tartare, trout roe with beef jus, grilled beef short rib and more. Call to RSVP for the $65 per person dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. (375 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 212-362-8734, whitegoldbutchers.com) (Credit: White Gold Butchers) April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman's new restaurant/butcher shop is fittingly serving a beef-themed menu, with oyster and beef tartare, trout roe with beef jus, grilled beef short rib and more. Call to RSVP for the $65 per person dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. (375 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 212-362-8734, whitegoldbutchers.com) (Credit: White Gold Butchers)

Union Fare Enjoy a five-course family-style meal, with dishes like oysters Rockefeller, lobster Newburg and Delmonico steak, followed by an open bar with a live DJ and Champagne toast at midnight. During the latter, go all out and add unlimited Dom Perignon Champagne. The dinner and party are $150 per person starting at 9 p.m., -- or pick the All Night Dom option for an extra $250/person during open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (you must have dinner at the restaurant). (6 E. 18th St., Manhattan, unionfare.tocktix.com) (Credit: Union Fare) Enjoy a five-course family-style meal, with dishes like oysters Rockefeller, lobster Newburg and Delmonico steak, followed by an open bar with a live DJ and Champagne toast at midnight. During the latter, go all out and add unlimited Dom Perignon Champagne. The dinner and party are $150 per person starting at 9 p.m., -- or pick the All Night Dom option for an extra $250/person during open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (you must have dinner at the restaurant). (6 E. 18th St., Manhattan, unionfare.tocktix.com) (Credit: Union Fare)

Seamore’s Send out the year with seafood. The restaurant will be serving a four-course menu with wine pairings that includes oysters, cured fluke and miso monkfish. Seatings at 8 and 10 p.m. for $75. (390 Broome St., Manhattan, 212-730-6005, seamores.com) (Credit: Alexander Stein ) Send out the year with seafood. The restaurant will be serving a four-course menu with wine pairings that includes oysters, cured fluke and miso monkfish. Seatings at 8 and 10 p.m. for $75. (390 Broome St., Manhattan, 212-730-6005, seamores.com) (Credit: Alexander Stein )

Caffe Buon Gusto The Brooklyn location of the Italian restaurant is offering a three-course menu with dishes such as grilled octopus, seafood ravioli and filet mignon wrapped with pancetta. Seatings at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for $50 per person. (151 Montague St., Brooklyn, 718-624-3838, cbgnyc.com) (Credit: Caffe Buon Gusto) The Brooklyn location of the Italian restaurant is offering a three-course menu with dishes such as grilled octopus, seafood ravioli and filet mignon wrapped with pancetta. Seatings at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for $50 per person. (151 Montague St., Brooklyn, 718-624-3838, cbgnyc.com) (Credit: Caffe Buon Gusto)

Massoni At Chef Dale Talde's new restaurant, in the Arlo NoMad Hotel, enjoy a playful prix-fixe menu with dishes like tater tots with mascarpone and caviar, white truffle and egg pizza, and sundaes for two, plus drink pairings. Call to RSVP. The first seating is $150 per person from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the second seating is $250 per person from 8 to 10 p.m. (includes Champagne toast on the roof at midnight and open-bar dance party until 2 a.m.). (11 E. 31st St., Manhattan, 212-951-1141, massoninyc.com) (Credit: Massoni) At Chef Dale Talde's new restaurant, in the Arlo NoMad Hotel, enjoy a playful prix-fixe menu with dishes like tater tots with mascarpone and caviar, white truffle and egg pizza, and sundaes for two, plus drink pairings. Call to RSVP. The first seating is $150 per person from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the second seating is $250 per person from 8 to 10 p.m. (includes Champagne toast on the roof at midnight and open-bar dance party until 2 a.m.). (11 E. 31st St., Manhattan, 212-951-1141, massoninyc.com) (Credit: Massoni)

Gabriel Kreuther Don your cocktail attire for a Copacabana-themed prix-fixe dinner in the main dining room or bar. The second seating, which begins at 8:30 p.m., includes entertainment, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight, for $495 per person. The first seating is $150 per person, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Or sit at the bar for $115from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (41 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 212-257-5826, gknyc.com) (Credit: Gabriel Kreuther) Don your cocktail attire for a Copacabana-themed prix-fixe dinner in the main dining room or bar. The second seating, which begins at 8:30 p.m., includes entertainment, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight, for $495 per person. The first seating is $150 per person, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Or sit at the bar for $115from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (41 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 212-257-5826, gknyc.com) (Credit: Gabriel Kreuther)

Threes Brewing Sit down for a family-style feast prepared by The Meat Hook, with meat, seafood, pasta, a whole roasted pig and Champagne for $125, from 7 p.m. on. Then stick around for drinks and dancing at the bar, which will be open to the public with no cover for those just looking to party. (333 Douglass St., Brooklyn, 718-522-2110, RSVP at brownpapertickets.com) (Credit: Pamela Masters) Sit down for a family-style feast prepared by The Meat Hook, with meat, seafood, pasta, a whole roasted pig and Champagne for $125, from 7 p.m. on. Then stick around for drinks and dancing at the bar, which will be open to the public with no cover for those just looking to party. (333 Douglass St., Brooklyn, 718-522-2110, RSVP at brownpapertickets.com) (Credit: Pamela Masters)

Nom Wah Nolita Fill up on dumplings this New Year's Eve, as Nom Wah's fast-casual location hosts an all-you-can-eat dim sum and open bar on beer and sparkling wine. The first seating is $35 per person from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the second seating is $45 per person from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. (10 Kenmare St., Manhattan, 646-478-8242, RSVP at eventbrite.com) (Credit: Paul Wagtouicz) Fill up on dumplings this New Year's Eve, as Nom Wah's fast-casual location hosts an all-you-can-eat dim sum and open bar on beer and sparkling wine. The first seating is $35 per person from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the second seating is $45 per person from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. (10 Kenmare St., Manhattan, 646-478-8242, RSVP at eventbrite.com) (Credit: Paul Wagtouicz)