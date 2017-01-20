It's just about time to impress that special someone for Valentine's Day.

A home-cooked meal can be great -- but it can also go wrong. So if you don't want to take any chances, let the professionals handle the cooking for you.

Restaurants around the city are ready to help you romance your better half -- here are what some of them are offering.

Scarpetta Scarpetta will feature a five-course menu that includes dishes normally not available -- like a cauliflower bottarga di muggine and caviar, to start, and raw diver scallops with preserved truffle, pea and Aleppo peppers, pictured. ($105 per person, 355 W. 14th St., Manhattan, scarpettarestaurants.com) (Credit: Scarpetta) Scarpetta will feature a five-course menu that includes dishes normally not available -- like a cauliflower bottarga di muggine and caviar, to start, and raw diver scallops with preserved truffle, pea and Aleppo peppers, pictured. ($105 per person, 355 W. 14th St., Manhattan, scarpettarestaurants.com) (Credit: Scarpetta)

American Cut American Cut will feature a prix-fixe menu that includes appetizers like the Diamond Jim Brandy Oysters, pictures, entrees like a bone-in chateaubriand filet mignon for two, as well as side dishes and dessert. ($105 per person, 363 Greenwich St. and 109 E. 56th St., Manhattan, americancutsteakhouse.com) (Credit: American Cut) American Cut will feature a prix-fixe menu that includes appetizers like the Diamond Jim Brandy Oysters, pictures, entrees like a bone-in chateaubriand filet mignon for two, as well as side dishes and dessert. ($105 per person, 363 Greenwich St. and 109 E. 56th St., Manhattan, americancutsteakhouse.com) (Credit: American Cut)

Tavern on the Green Head to Central Park the weekend before Valentine's Day for a three-course brunch, with options like sirloin and eggs, pictured. On the 14th, the menu will feature specials like a Penobscot Bay peeky toe crab cake and caramelized diver sea scallops with black truffle. (Central Park West & 67th St., Manhattan, tavernonthegreen.com) (Credit: Tavern on the Green) Head to Central Park the weekend before Valentine's Day for a three-course brunch, with options like sirloin and eggs, pictured. On the 14th, the menu will feature specials like a Penobscot Bay peeky toe crab cake and caramelized diver sea scallops with black truffle. (Central Park West & 67th St., Manhattan, tavernonthegreen.com) (Credit: Tavern on the Green)

Left Bank Left Bank will offer a four-course prix-fixe meal, which includes sunchoke and onion soup, grilled octopus with spicy chili aioli potatoes, pictured, strozzapreti cacio e pepe with pancetta, and a crispy iron roasted split chicken. ($75 per person, 117 Perry St., Manhattan, leftbanknewyork.com) (Credit: Left Bank) Left Bank will offer a four-course prix-fixe meal, which includes sunchoke and onion soup, grilled octopus with spicy chili aioli potatoes, pictured, strozzapreti cacio e pepe with pancetta, and a crispy iron roasted split chicken. ($75 per person, 117 Perry St., Manhattan, leftbanknewyork.com) (Credit: Left Bank)

Loi Estiatorio Chef Maria Loi will offer a three-course menu that will feature options like calamari with arugula, lemon and olive oil, P.E.I. mussels with saffron, white wine, lemon, olive oil and chives, plus flourless chocolate cake. The meal also includes a flute of sparkling wine. ($85 per person, 132 W. 58th St., Manhattan, loiestiatorio.com) (Credit: Loi Estiatorio) Chef Maria Loi will offer a three-course menu that will feature options like calamari with arugula, lemon and olive oil, P.E.I. mussels with saffron, white wine, lemon, olive oil and chives, plus flourless chocolate cake. The meal also includes a flute of sparkling wine. ($85 per person, 132 W. 58th St., Manhattan, loiestiatorio.com) (Credit: Loi Estiatorio)

Landmarc Restaurants The Landmarc's two locations will feature a la carte menus and Valentine's Day specials -- including an oysters Rockefeller appetizer, roasted chicken for two and a sea salt chocolate tart at the Time Warner Center location; and citrus cured trout, black truffle lasagna, lobster scampi and caramelized white chocolate tart in TriBeCa. (10 Columbus Circle, 3rd floor and 179 W. Broadway, Manhattan, landmarc-restaurant.com) (Credit: Landmarc) The Landmarc's two locations will feature a la carte menus and Valentine's Day specials -- including an oysters Rockefeller appetizer, roasted chicken for two and a sea salt chocolate tart at the Time Warner Center location; and citrus cured trout, black truffle lasagna, lobster scampi and caramelized white chocolate tart in TriBeCa. (10 Columbus Circle, 3rd floor and 179 W. Broadway, Manhattan, landmarc-restaurant.com) (Credit: Landmarc)

Giovanni Rana Pastificio & Cucina This Chelsea Market pasta spot will feature a special pasta: lobster mezzaluna with caviar creme fraiche, for $38, pictured. This large half-moon shaped ravioli gets its color from beets. (75 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, rananyc.com) (Credit: Giovanni Rana Pastificio & Cucina) This Chelsea Market pasta spot will feature a special pasta: lobster mezzaluna with caviar creme fraiche, for $38, pictured. This large half-moon shaped ravioli gets its color from beets. (75 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, rananyc.com) (Credit: Giovanni Rana Pastificio & Cucina)

Rider Chef Patrick Connolly will be serving a three-course tasting menu, featuring dishes like Brussels sprouts remoulade, the pictured Weinstein Special -- that's rigatoni, red wine braised lamb, porcini, pecorino and chocolate, pictured -- and a tahini semifreddo. ($75 per person, optional wine pairing is an extra $50 per person, 80 N. Sixth St., riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner) Chef Patrick Connolly will be serving a three-course tasting menu, featuring dishes like Brussels sprouts remoulade, the pictured Weinstein Special -- that's rigatoni, red wine braised lamb, porcini, pecorino and chocolate, pictured -- and a tahini semifreddo. ($75 per person, optional wine pairing is an extra $50 per person, 80 N. Sixth St., riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner)

Le Coq Rico Le Coq Rico will offer a four-course dinner, heavy on the aphrodisiacs: black truffle will be featured in a Brune Landaise for two, pictured, while chocolate and ginger will feature in a mille-feuille for dessert. The restaurant will also have a special wine list with an emphasis on French and American wines named after love, like the Francois Crochet Sancerre 'Les Amoureuses' 2014. ($118 per person, 30 E. 20th St., Manhattan, lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico) Le Coq Rico will offer a four-course dinner, heavy on the aphrodisiacs: black truffle will be featured in a Brune Landaise for two, pictured, while chocolate and ginger will feature in a mille-feuille for dessert. The restaurant will also have a special wine list with an emphasis on French and American wines named after love, like the Francois Crochet Sancerre 'Les Amoureuses' 2014. ($118 per person, 30 E. 20th St., Manhattan, lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico)

The Lambs Club The Lambs Club, Geoffrey Zakarian's restaurant at The Chatwal hotel, will feature a four-course menu that includes options like Hudson Valley foie gras, roasted celery root velouté, agnolotti del plin with parmigiana reggiano and chanterelle Mushrooms and a baked Alaska for two, pictured. ($135 per person, 132 W. 44th St., Manhattan, thelambsclub.com) (Credit: The Lambs Club) The Lambs Club, Geoffrey Zakarian's restaurant at The Chatwal hotel, will feature a four-course menu that includes options like Hudson Valley foie gras, roasted celery root velouté, agnolotti del plin with parmigiana reggiano and chanterelle Mushrooms and a baked Alaska for two, pictured. ($135 per person, 132 W. 44th St., Manhattan, thelambsclub.com) (Credit: The Lambs Club)