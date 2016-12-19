It's not too late to make plans for Christmas dinner.

Why not leave the cooking (and the cleaning) to the experts this year and enjoy a meal at a restaurant? The city has everything you could need, from good old meat and potatoes to Italian-inspired seafood extravaganzas.

Here's a look at some of the restaurants open for the holiday.

Green Fig Christmas Eve also happens to be the first night of Hanukkah, so Israeli restaurant Green Fig is serving up "Chrismukkah" meals -- starting with a brunch served on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that includes dishes like pumpkin shakshouka with cured lemon, carrots, goat cheese and turmeric, pictured. Each brunch dish will cost $18, and it comes with a complimentary holiday cocktail. Also on tap will be a Chrismukkah dinner, also available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (570 10th Ave., Manhattan, www.greenfignyc.com) (Credit: Green Fig)

Charlie Palmer at the Knick Charlie Palmer at the Knick -- inside The Knickerbocker Hotel -- will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a four-course prix-fixe menu that includes options like a roasted Christmas goose, pictured. ($150/person, $75/child under 12, 6 Times Square, Manhattan, charliepalmer.com/charlie-palmer-at-the-knick) (Credit: Charlie Palmer at the Knick)

Charlie Palmer Steak Head to Charlie Palmer Steak, where of course meat will be on the menu -- but there will also be options like chilled Maine lobster. It's a perfect place to eat after browsing the windows along Fifth Avenue on Christmas Eve. ($85/person, 5 E. 54th St., charliepalmer.com/charlie-palmer-steak-ny) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen )

Aureole On Christmas Eve, dig into a three-course meal with selections like Wagyu beef carpaccio with endive, poached lobster, and venison loin with Brie polenta -- all with a view of the holiday decorations on 42nd Street. ($125/person, $55/child, 135 W. 42nd St., charliepalmer.com/aureole-new-york) (Credit: Charlie Palmer)

LaRina Pastificio & Vino LaRina Pastificio & Vino -- helmed by Silvia Barban, who is currently competing on "Top Chef" -- will offer a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. The feast will kick off with Baccala Vicenza-style with polenta chips, blacks olives and pickled red onion, potato gnocchi with buffalo ricotta, and shrimp carpaccio -- all served together, pictured. Next up is a crab rigatoni with leeks and roasted rainbow cauliflower, followed by risotto alla pescatora ravioli -- a house-made single raviolo filled with risotto cooked in fish broth and studded with scallops. Dishes of clams and a modern take on an Italian fish stew will close out the meal, before a dessert of Panettone with mascarpone cream. ($75/person, 387 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, larinabk.com) (Credit: LaRina Pastificio & Vino)

Paulaner NYC This German brewery and restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a four-course prix-fixe menu for $48 and a six-course for $65. You'll be able to enjoy plenty of German beer and Wiener schnitzel, roasted duck and more. (265 Bowery, Manhattan, paulanernyc.com) (Credit: Paulaner NYC)

The Lambs Club Three words: hot chocolate bar. Spend your Christmas Day sprinkling house-made toppings on hot chocolate at Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lambs Club, where live music will set the scene for a festive caroler's brunch on Christmas Day. Menu highlights include house-cured smoked arctic char with crème fraîche and caper berries on a bagel, eggs en cocotte with San Marzano tomatoes, Spanish capers, pecorino and fennel, and a stuffed French toast with mascarpone, cranberry and pear compote and hazelnut. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($68 per adult, $35 per child under 12, 132 West 44th St., Manhattan, thelambsclub.com) (Credit: The Lambs Club)

Bistango at the Kimberly Little in life is as comforting as a bowl of pasta, so dig in to dishes like the saffron pappardelle at the Bistango location within the Kimberly Hotel in midtown. The restaurant will serve its regular menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. (145 East 50th St., Manhattan, bistangonyc.com/kimberly.html) (Credit: Bistango)

Blu on Park If you don't have an east side brownstone of your own, crash the one that's home to Blu on Park for Christmas -- where the steakhouse's regular menu will be available from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Or take advantage of a special $79 prix fixe menu. (116 E 60th St, Manhattan, bluonpark.com (Credit: Blu on Park)

Loi Estiatorio Go Greek at celebrity chef Maria Loi's well-loved Loi Estiatorio in midtown. A price prix fixe menu will include options like pomegranate salad or cheese pie, lamb fricassee, prime rib or Greek branzino, pictured, and Greek yogurt with honey or apple cake. The menu will be available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from noon to 8 p.m. ($69 per adult, $40 per child, 132 West 58th St., loiestiatorio.com ) (Credit: Loi Estiatorio)

The Living Room at the Park Hyatt Take a stroll through wintery Central Park and then cozy up at The Living Room, inside the Park Hyatt, with a four-course prix fixe menu that includes courses like a foie gras torchon with Seckel pear, seared diver scallops with white beans, bacon and beer vinegar, black truffle chicken with confit fingerlings and eggnog cheesecake. The restaurant will be open from noon to midnight, with the special menu offered from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ($105 per person, $45 per person wine pairing optional, 153 W 57th St., Manhattan, newyork.park.hyatt.com (Credit: The Living Room)

Bill's Bar & Burger After taking in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, mosey over to Bill's Bar & Burger, also at Rockefeller Center, which will be serving favorites like the pictured steakhouse burger from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. (16 West 51st St., Manhattan, http://www.billsbarandburger.com) (Credit: Bill's Bar & Burger)

Rosa Mexicano What says celebration better than happy hour? At Rosa Mexicano, happy hour will last all night long on Christmas Eve. The high-end Mexican chain will also offer a four-course "Fiesta Menu" on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, featuring their tableside guacamole, a tasting platter of flautas, choice of entree and either churros of tres leches cake for the table. Special cocktails are also in the works, like a spicy pomegranate splash, pictured, made with jalapeño- and serrano-infused tequila, fresh pomegranate juice, lemon, agave syrup and bitters. ($49 per person, multiple locations, www.rosamexicano.com) (Credit: Rosa Mexicano)

Harold's Meat + Three Harold Moore's new restaurant in the Arlo Hotel downtown typically centers on the Southern tradition of a meat and three side dishes. But on Christmas Eve the menu will be inspired by the Italian tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes -- with fried oysters and calamari, deviled clams, shrimp cocktail, crab-stuffed flounder with beurre blanc and lobster thermidor on the menu. Of course, there will also be Christmas cookies, like the pictured thumbprints. (2 Renwick St., Manhattan, haroldsmeatandthree.com) (Credit: Harold's Meat + Three)

Saxon + Parole Head to this Lower East Side hot spot for brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or dinner (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.) on Christmas Eve, where you can dine a la carte or indulge in a prix fixe Feast of the Seven Fishes menu, served family style with offerings like hamachi and uni crudo, Yuzu Caesar salad with tuna bottarga, gnudi with lobster, whole grilled fish with tomato caper broth and more. Save room for dessert, with options including s'mores, pictured. Plus, you'll take home a complimentary box of peppermint bark. ($85 per person, 316 Bowery, Manhattan, www.saxonandparole.com) (Credit: Sebastian Pinzon)

Ssam Bar If you liked the spread Momofuku Ssam Bar had available for Thanksgiving, pictured, then you'll probably be interested in the restaurant's three-course Christmas prix fixe. It will feature honeycrisp apple kimchi, chawanmushi (that's a savory egg custard), prime rib and lime and Earl Grey pie. ($65 per person; 207 2nd Ave., Manhattan ssambar.momofuku.com) (Credit: William Hereford)

Benoit Benoit, the classic French bistro in midtown, is serving a three-course prix fixe on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. ($85 per person; 60 W. 55th St., Manhattan, benoitny.com) (Credit: M. Piazza)

Grand Central Oyster Bar The venerated oyster bar will be open on Christmas and serving a traditional Italian dinner known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The menu will be à la carte, offering courses like pasta e fagiole with seared sea scallops, jumbo shrimp with basil pesto and burrata, Italian seafood salad, Sicilian-style grilled swordfish, and salt cod (or bacala) cake over spicy Amalfi tomato sauce with broccoli rabe. Of course, there are also oysters. (Grand Central Oyster Bar, 89 E 42nd St., Manhattan, www.oysterbarny.com) (Credit: Grand Central Oyster Bar)

Angus Club The prix fixe menu at this midtown steakhouse includes options like steak -- obviously -- and Norwegian salmon, pictured. ($85 per person; 135 East 55th St., Manhattan, angusclubsteakhouse.com) (Credit: Angus Club)

Mastro's New York This midtown steakhouse will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m on Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. (1285 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, mastrosrestaurants.com) (Credit: Mastro's) This midtown steakhouse will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m on Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. (1285 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, mastrosrestaurants.com) (Credit: Mastro's)