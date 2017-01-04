It may be months away, but Governors Ball is ready for summer.

The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall’s Island Park was released on Wednesday, and it’ll have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter.

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Tove Lo, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd.

For a full list of the more than 65 artists slated to perform, visit govball.com. Tickets, which start at $275 for three-day passes, go on sale on Friday, Jan. 6, at noon.

Rae Sremmurd We can bet the entire Governors Ball crowd will freeze for a massive #mannequinchallenge when Rae Sremmurd performs "Black Beatles." (Credit: Getty Images for FYF / Matt Winkelmeyer) We can bet the entire Governors Ball crowd will freeze for a massive #mannequinchallenge when Rae Sremmurd performs "Black Beatles." (Credit: Getty Images for FYF / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Childish Gambino Donald Glover will take a break from playing Lando Calrissian in the 2018 "Star Wars" spinoff long enough to take to the Governors Ball stage as Childish Gambino. (Credit: Getty Images for Power 105.1 / Bryan Bedder) Donald Glover will take a break from playing Lando Calrissian in the 2018 "Star Wars" spinoff long enough to take to the Governors Ball stage as Childish Gambino. (Credit: Getty Images for Power 105.1 / Bryan Bedder)

Wiz Khalifa Wiz Khalifa's latest: A spot on Duke's new track "Billboard," featuring Dave East. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart- Power 105.1 / Theo Wargo) Wiz Khalifa's latest: A spot on Duke's new track "Billboard," featuring Dave East. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart- Power 105.1 / Theo Wargo)

Tool You probably won't want to miss the rock band's first major New York City gig in more than a decade. (Credit: Tool) You probably won't want to miss the rock band's first major New York City gig in more than a decade. (Credit: Tool)

Wu-Tang Clan When Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan performs, you listen. Here's hoping the group plays a few of their '90s tracks like "Method Man." (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) When Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan performs, you listen. Here's hoping the group plays a few of their '90s tracks like "Method Man." (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino have been teasing a joint track since early 2014. If it finally drops before June, we can only hope the two will hit the stage together. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino have been teasing a joint track since early 2014. If it finally drops before June, we can only hope the two will hit the stage together. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Lorde Summer 2017 just may be the "Royals" singer's comeback. She's also slated to perform at Coachella. (Credit: Getty Images for Coachella / Kevin Winter) Summer 2017 just may be the "Royals" singer's comeback. She's also slated to perform at Coachella. (Credit: Getty Images for Coachella / Kevin Winter)

Tove Lo Tove Lo continues to push pop boundaries with two albums behind her. She's also on this year's Coachella lineup. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Daniel Boczarski) Tove Lo continues to push pop boundaries with two albums behind her. She's also on this year's Coachella lineup. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Daniel Boczarski)