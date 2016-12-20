It’s getting cold outside, and there's no better way to spend these chilly days, and nights, than sitting on the couch watching a good TV show.

These winter months will bring a revamped old favorite, a few British miniseries, a comic book show without superheroes and even a new series from the creator of “Empire.”

Here are more than 20 reasons to stay inside when it's cold.

‘Mariah’s World,’ Dec. 4, 9 p.m. Get to know all about superstar Mariah Carey in this reality show that includes time on the diva's Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour and planning for her now-nixed wedding. (E!) (Credit: E! Entertainment / Ian Gavan) Get to know all about superstar Mariah Carey in this reality show that includes time on the diva's Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour and planning for her now-nixed wedding. (E!) (Credit: E! Entertainment / Ian Gavan)

‘Hairspray Live!’ Dec. 7, 8 p.m. The latest live musical coming to network television is based on the Tony winner adapted from the John Waters film about an overweight teen with dreams of dancing on her favorite TV show. It stars newcomer Maddie Baillio in the lead role of Tracy Turnblad, as well as Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Trae Patton) The latest live musical coming to network television is based on the Tony winner adapted from the John Waters film about an overweight teen with dreams of dancing on her favorite TV show. It stars newcomer Maddie Baillio in the lead role of Tracy Turnblad, as well as Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Trae Patton)

‘Shut Eye,’ Dec. 7 Jeffrey Donovan ("Burn Notice") stars as a magician-turned-psychic in a world where fortune-telling parlors are run by a crime syndicate. Also starring KaDee Strickland, Susan Misner, Emmanuelle Chriqui, David Zayas and Isabella Rossellini. (Hulu) (Credit: Hulu / David Bukach) Jeffrey Donovan ("Burn Notice") stars as a magician-turned-psychic in a world where fortune-telling parlors are run by a crime syndicate. Also starring KaDee Strickland, Susan Misner, Emmanuelle Chriqui, David Zayas and Isabella Rossellini. (Hulu) (Credit: Hulu / David Bukach)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Captive,’ Dec. 9 This eight-part docu-series covers hostage situations and negotiations from around the world. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Mark Wolf) This eight-part docu-series covers hostage situations and negotiations from around the world. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Mark Wolf)

‘White Rabbit Project’ (Dec. 9) Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron from "MythBusters" are back at it in this new series exploring odd things in the world of science, history and pop culture, while building and testing their experiments. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix) Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron from "MythBusters" are back at it in this new series exploring odd things in the world of science, history and pop culture, while building and testing their experiments. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

‘Star’ (Dec. 14, 9 p.m.) Lee Daniels, the mastermind behind "Empire," and Tom Donaghy team up for this behind-the-scenes drama about the world of music, following three singers as they try to make it. Starring Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and a trio of newcomers: Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady and Ryan Destiny. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Annette Brown) Lee Daniels, the mastermind behind "Empire," and Tom Donaghy team up for this behind-the-scenes drama about the world of music, following three singers as they try to make it. Starring Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and a trio of newcomers: Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady and Ryan Destiny. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Annette Brown)

‘The Wall,' Dec. 19, 10 p.m. "@Midnight" host and Nerdist creator Chris Hardwick returns to his game-show roots with executive producer LeBron James. The game is built around a wall, as you might imagine, involves some balls and trivia questions, with $12 million on the line. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Evans Vestal Ward) "@Midnight" host and Nerdist creator Chris Hardwick returns to his game-show roots with executive producer LeBron James. The game is built around a wall, as you might imagine, involves some balls and trivia questions, with $12 million on the line. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Evans Vestal Ward)

‘Travelers,’ Dec. 23 Eric McCormack stars in this Canadian series making its U.S. premiere about time travelers who take over the consciousness of random people, using their bodies to do tasks that will save the world in the future. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Jeff Weddell) Eric McCormack stars in this Canadian series making its U.S. premiere about time travelers who take over the consciousness of random people, using their bodies to do tasks that will save the world in the future. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Jeff Weddell)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Trollhunters,’ Dec. 23 Created by visionary director Guillermo del Toro, this animated series follows a teen with a magical amulet who discovers a world of warring trolls living beneath his suburban community. The show marks the final role of Anton Yelchin. Also starring Kelsey Grammer, Charlie Saxton and Ron Perlman. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix) Created by visionary director Guillermo del Toro, this animated series follows a teen with a magical amulet who discovers a world of warring trolls living beneath his suburban community. The show marks the final role of Anton Yelchin. Also starring Kelsey Grammer, Charlie Saxton and Ron Perlman. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

‘The Mick,’ Jan. 1, 8 p.m. Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") leaves the City of Brotherly Love for Greenwich, Conn., where she plays a hustler whose sister and billionaire husband leave her in charge of their kids when they flee the country to avoid fraud charges. (Fox) (Credit: Fox) Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") leaves the City of Brotherly Love for Greenwich, Conn., where she plays a hustler whose sister and billionaire husband leave her in charge of their kids when they flee the country to avoid fraud charges. (Fox) (Credit: Fox)

‘The New Celebrity Apprentice,’ Jan. 2, 8 p.m. Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over hosting duties from Donald Trump, who is soon to be president. Now set in Los Angeles, contestants will compete for their favorite charities. Advisers include Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger. Contestants are Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Luis Trinh) Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over hosting duties from Donald Trump, who is soon to be president. Now set in Los Angeles, contestants will compete for their favorite charities. Advisers include Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger. Contestants are Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Luis Trinh)

‘Beyond,’ Jan. 2, 9 p.m. A man wakes up from a coma he's been in for 12 years with some special powers and a conspiracy he needs to unravel. Starring Burkely Duffield. (Freeform) (Credit: Freeform / Nino Munoz) A man wakes up from a coma he's been in for 12 years with some special powers and a conspiracy he needs to unravel. Starring Burkely Duffield. (Freeform) (Credit: Freeform / Nino Munoz)

‘One Day at a Time,’ Jan. 6 The long-running 1970s Norman Lear sitcom is rebooted with a Cuban flair, as a Cuban-American single mother (Justina Machado) raises her daughter (Isabella Gomez) with the help of her mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager (Todd Grinnell). (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix) The long-running 1970s Norman Lear sitcom is rebooted with a Cuban flair, as a Cuban-American single mother (Justina Machado) raises her daughter (Isabella Gomez) with the help of her mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager (Todd Grinnell). (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Emerald City’ (Jan. 6, 9 p.m.) In this show, inspired by "The Wizard of Oz," Adria Arjona plays 20-year-old Dorothy Gale who is taken to a magical land with her K9 police dog where there is a battle between good and evil. Vincent D'Onofrio plays the Wizard, and the series was created by Tarsem Singh ("The Cell"), so you know that, at least visually, it will be impressive. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Michael Muller) In this show, inspired by "The Wizard of Oz," Adria Arjona plays 20-year-old Dorothy Gale who is taken to a magical land with her K9 police dog where there is a battle between good and evil. Vincent D'Onofrio plays the Wizard, and the series was created by Tarsem Singh ("The Cell"), so you know that, at least visually, it will be impressive. (NBC) (Credit: NBC / Michael Muller)

‘Taboo,’ Jan. 10, 10 p.m. This miniseries stars Tom Hardy (who co-created it with his dad, Chips Hardy, and Steven Knight) as adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who has long been thought dead, who returns to London from Africa to take over his dad's company. The 1814-set action thriller also features Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Michael Kelly and Jonathan Pryce. (FX) (Credit: FX) This miniseries stars Tom Hardy (who co-created it with his dad, Chips Hardy, and Steven Knight) as adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who has long been thought dead, who returns to London from Africa to take over his dad's company. The 1814-set action thriller also features Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Michael Kelly and Jonathan Pryce. (FX) (Credit: FX)

‘My Kitchen Rules’ (Jan. 12, 9 p.m.) This Aussie cooking sensation comes to the states with chef judges Curtis Stone and Cat Cora. During the show, celebrities face off in cooking competitions. Famous folks set to appear include Lance Bass, Andrew Dice Clay, Brandi Glanville, Naomi Judd, Brandy and Ray J. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Michael Becker) This Aussie cooking sensation comes to the states with chef judges Curtis Stone and Cat Cora. During the show, celebrities face off in cooking competitions. Famous folks set to appear include Lance Bass, Andrew Dice Clay, Brandi Glanville, Naomi Judd, Brandy and Ray J. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Michael Becker)

‘Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events,’ Jan. 13 The orphaned Baudelaire children are sent to live with their nefarious distant relative Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) in this show based on the popular children's book series. It was created by Mark Hudis ("True Blood," "Elementary"), who seems to have taken inspiration from the likes of Tim Burton and Bryan Fuller. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Joe Lederer) The orphaned Baudelaire children are sent to live with their nefarious distant relative Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) in this show based on the popular children's book series. It was created by Mark Hudis ("True Blood," "Elementary"), who seems to have taken inspiration from the likes of Tim Burton and Bryan Fuller. (Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Joe Lederer)

‘Victoria,’ Jan. 15, 9 p.m. Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria in this new drama about her early life when she took over the throne in 1837. (PBS) (Credit: ITV) Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria in this new drama about her early life when she took over the throne in 1837. (PBS) (Credit: ITV)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Throwing Shade’ (Jan. 17, 10:30 p.m.) Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi star in this new late-night current events comedy show -- based on a podcast of the same name -- that will feature special guests, sketches and more. (TV Land) (Credit: TV Land) Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi star in this new late-night current events comedy show -- based on a podcast of the same name -- that will feature special guests, sketches and more. (TV Land) (Credit: TV Land)

‘Six,’ Jan. 18, 10 p.m. This eight-part series chronicles Navy SEAL Team Six members in Afghanistan who are on a mission to stop the Taliban and encounter an American working with the terrorist group. Starring Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Walton Goggins. (History) (Credit: History / Michael Muller) This eight-part series chronicles Navy SEAL Team Six members in Afghanistan who are on a mission to stop the Taliban and encounter an American working with the terrorist group. Starring Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Walton Goggins. (History) (Credit: History / Michael Muller)

‘Riverdale,’ Jan. 26, 9 p.m. Archie Andrews and the gang from the long-running comic book series head to the small screen in this show written by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and executive produced by Greg Berlanti. Starring K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart. (CW) (Credit: The CW / Katie Yu) Archie Andrews and the gang from the long-running comic book series head to the small screen in this show written by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and executive produced by Greg Berlanti. Starring K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart. (CW) (Credit: The CW / Katie Yu)

‘24: Legacy,’ Feb. 5, 10 p.m. Meet Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), who takes over the lead role in "24" from Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer. Here, Carter is on the clock to stop an attack from a terrorist group whose leader he helped kill. Also starring Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Ray Mickshaw) Meet Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), who takes over the lead role in "24" from Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer. Here, Carter is on the clock to stop an attack from a terrorist group whose leader he helped kill. Also starring Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits. (Fox) (Credit: FOX / Ray Mickshaw)

‘APB’ (Feb. 6, 9 p.m.) This techy cop show stars Justin Kirk ("Weeds") as a billionaire engineer who uses his fortune to amp up the 13th District police force in Chicago with cutting-edge technology after his friend is killed. Also starring Natalie Martinez, Caitlin Stasey, Tamberla Perry and Ernie Hudson. (Fox) (Credit: Fox / Chuck Hodes) This techy cop show stars Justin Kirk ("Weeds") as a billionaire engineer who uses his fortune to amp up the 13th District police force in Chicago with cutting-edge technology after his friend is killed. Also starring Natalie Martinez, Caitlin Stasey, Tamberla Perry and Ernie Hudson. (Fox) (Credit: Fox / Chuck Hodes)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Detroiters’ (Feb. 7, 10:30 p.m.) Executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis present this new series about a pair of friends trying to start an advertising company in Detroit. Starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. (Comedy Central) (Credit: Comedy Central) Executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis present this new series about a pair of friends trying to start an advertising company in Detroit. Starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. (Comedy Central) (Credit: Comedy Central)

‘David Brent: Life on the Road,’ Feb. 10 Actor Ricky Gervais returns to his seminal character of David Brent from the British version of "The Office," who is now trying to make it big in the rock-music world. (Netflix) (Credit: Jill Furmanovsky) Actor Ricky Gervais returns to his seminal character of David Brent from the British version of "The Office," who is now trying to make it big in the rock-music world. (Netflix) (Credit: Jill Furmanovsky)

‘Crashing,’ Feb. 19, 10:30 p.m. Stand-up comic Pete Holmes created and stars in this new show about a comedian who has to pick up the pieces after his wife leaves him. Expect to see a lot of other comedians, including T.J. Miller and Artie Lange. Judd Apatow is the show's executive producer and also directed the pilot. (HBO) (Credit: HBO / Mary Cybulski) Stand-up comic Pete Holmes created and stars in this new show about a comedian who has to pick up the pieces after his wife leaves him. Expect to see a lot of other comedians, including T.J. Miller and Artie Lange. Judd Apatow is the show's executive producer and also directed the pilot. (HBO) (Credit: HBO / Mary Cybulski)