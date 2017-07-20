Panorama returns to the city this month with a stacked lineup of performers including Solange and Frank Ocean.

The three-day music festival, run by the company behind Coachella, held its inaugural concert last year at Randall’s Island Park, and will set up at the same location July 28 through 30.

If you weren’t at last year’s event, here’s what to expect.

When and where:

The festival at Randall’s Island Park kicks off July 28 and ends July 30. Set times range between noon and 9:35 p.m. Don't be late; check the set list to see when each performer hits the stage.

Who’s performing?

Friday’s headliners Frank Ocean and Solange will take to the stage after MGMT gives us all a 2007 throwback with “Kids” and “Electric Feel.” Vince Staples, Matoma, Mitsuki and Sofi Tukker will make way for Tame Impala and alt-J to perform Saturday night, which leads us to Sunday’s grand event with A Tribe Called Quest and Nine Inch Nails. The full lineup includes more than 30 performers.

What’s on the vendor lineup?

Festivals in the city are just as much about the food as they are about the music. That’s why you should come ready to stuff your face with carnitas and chicken tinga tacos from Salvation Taco, veggie dogs from Ed & Bev’s and sushi burritos from Uma Temeraria. Skipping dessert is unheard of, so save some room for a double scoop from OddFellows Ice Cream and smoothies from Loco Coco. Prices range from $4 to $16.

Are tickets still available?

General admission one-day tickets ($99 each) and bundle packages ($282) are still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can buy them at festivalticketing.com.

How you can get there:

Randall’s Island is accessible by subway, bus and ferry, so you can keep the party going responsibly without forcing someone into being the designated driver.

Ferries leaving from midtown will take you directly to the park. Doling out a one-time payment of $50 will get you to and from the festival all weekend. If you’re just going to see your favorite artist and not staying around for the three-day fun, a $20 one-day pass will do. Ferries will run every 15 minutes between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Don’t want to head into midtown? Shuttle buses ($25 for one-day passes; $60 for the weekend) will run to the park between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Union and Meeker avenues in Williamsburg. Return trips start at 8 p.m.

If ferries and shuttles are too fussy for you, just take the subway. The 4, 5 or 6 train will take you to 125th Street. From there, you’ll need to either walk over the RFK Bridge or take the X80 Express Bus to the festival entrance. This is your cheapest option: The bus costs $6.50 round-trip.