Between going stir crazy and being just plain bored, winter days can quickly become bleak. For an easy way to transform a tired interior, enhance your apartment vibe with the treat of a scented candle.

Here are some of our current favorites, designed to relax and transport, while adding visual warmth.

John Hardy 'Sedap Malam' Candle: The jewelry company has teamed with Brooklyn fragrance studio Joya for this creation. Like its jewelry, the John Hardy candle is inspired by the Indonesian island of Bali, with tuberose the key component here. $90 at johnhardy.com

Keap 'Waves' Candle: Dreaming of next summer is easy with this coconut oil candle. With sea salt and seaweed alongside star anise and cyclamen notes, why not run a tub, close your eyes and pretend you're at the beach. $35 at keapbk.com

Apotheke 'Ginger Chai' Candle: This sweetly spiced candle from Brooklyn-based company Apotheke combines red ginger, thyme, amber and chai. $36 at apothekeco.com

Jo Malone 'Incense & Embers' Candle: This is a popular winter choice, the brand says. Incense is accompanied by a mix of relaxing fragrances, including vetiver and Napa leather, which are lifted by white pepper and silver fir. $65 at jomalone.com

Harlem Candle Co. 'Ellington' Luxury Candle: Of all this local brand's candles (all named after neighborhood icons like "Lenox" and "Sugar Hill"), this one is our fave. Cinnamon, sage and rose blend with musk and Lily of the Valley to form a sensual mood -- all you need to add is some jazz. $42 at harlemcandlecompany.com

Clarins 'Tonic' Candle: Bring the day spa to you with this invigorating scent that takes a note from the brand's popular body treatment oil. Geranium, rosemary and mint are sure to uplift. $75 at clarinsusa.com

Diptyque 'La Madeleine' Candle: Your roommates will think you're baking something scrumptious with the buttery baked sweetness of this candle, but this treat is 100% calorie-free. $85 at diptyqueparis.com

elemental herbology 'Five Element Aromatherapy Earth Candle': Inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, this candle is packed with essential oils, from bergamot to cedarwood, patchouli and more. As you might guess, the Earth element promotes feelings of grounding and connectedness. $48 at elementalherbology.com