A parolee who escaped from corrections department custody on Staten Island was found in the Bronx early Friday morning, police said.

A manhunt was underway for Hector Calo, 41, after he ran away from officers around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Parole officers and other members of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision were visiting Calo at his “approved residence” on St. Paul’s Avenue, near Taxter Place in Stapleton, when he managed to escape, police said. He was located in the Bronx around 1:15 a.m. the next day, they said.

Calo was on parole for a second-degree burglary conviction that landed him in prison for a 3½ year sentence, according to DOCCS. He was released from Fishkill Correctional Facility on Aug. 13, 2015, and was expected to remain on parole until August 2020, per DOCCS documents.

He is now facing charges for escaping from custody and possessing a controlled substance and weapon, police said.