City Councilman Jumaane Williams announced Thursday he’s running to be the next City Council speaker.

Williams, 40, of Brooklyn, said he has been mulling a bid for a while and touted his long track record of public service.

“I think I have the ability to lead this institution during a difficult time,” he said in an interview with amNewYork.

Williams is up for his third term this November while current Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito will be term limited out of office. No other council members have officially expressed interest in the seat.

The New York Observer first reported Williams’s announcement early Thursday morning.