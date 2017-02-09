Quantcast
Jumaane Williams announces City Council speaker run

Ivan Pereira
February 9, 2017
1 min read
“I think I have the ability to lead this institution during a difficult time,” City Councilman Jumaane Williams said in an interview.

City Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn), seen at City Hall in 2015, announced he's running to be the next City Council speaker. At right is Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who will be term limited out of office.
City Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn), seen at City Hall in 2015, announced he’s running to be the next City Council speaker. At right is Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who will be term limited out of office. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

City Councilman Jumaane Williams announced Thursday he’s running to be the next City Council speaker.

Williams, 40, of Brooklyn, said he has been mulling a bid for a while and touted his long track record of public service.

“I think I have the ability to lead this institution during a difficult time,” he said in an interview with amNewYork.

Williams is up for his third term this November while current Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito will be term limited out of office. No other council members have officially expressed interest in the seat.

The New York Observer first reported Williams’s announcement early Thursday morning.

