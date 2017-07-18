An environmental center in Queens is hoping for the safe return of a beloved tortoise that was stolen from an enclosure earlier this week.

The African spurred tortoise named Millennium is over 100 years old and has been with the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Douglaston for about 10 to 12 years, according to police and an organization spokeswoman.

Police were called to the center on Northern Boulevard, near the Cross Island Parkway, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. after a staff member realized Millennium was no longer in his enclosure, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday.

“Children in our neighborhood really enjoy him and we’d like him to be returned to us,” the spokeswoman said.

Investigators believe the 90-pound tortoise was taken from his enclosure, which is attached to the outside of the main building, sometime shortly after the center closed around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fence of the enclosure showed signs of forced entry, the NYPD spokesman said.

Millennium is considered a rare, exotic species of tortoise, police said. The African spurred tortoise, according to the environmental center, is the third-largest tortoise in the world and the largest mainland tortoise.

Police said they are looking into whether surveillance video of the theft exists. The investigation is ongoing.

The Alley Pond Environmental Center is a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of educational programs for New Yorkers of all ages. It is also dedicated to protecting Alley Pond Park and advocating for sustainable environmental policies.