Regular service resumed with "extensive delays" Monday morning after an ice buildup at West Fourth Street caused service changes on multiple trains, the MTA said.

The agency said regular service began again at 9:50 a.m. Changes on the B, D, F and M trains had been in effect for multiple hours.

The MTA said commuters should still expect delays on A, B, C, D, E, F, M and R trains.

Some southbound B and D had been running along the A line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West Fourth Street-Washington Square, while southbound F trains were running along the E line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to West Fourth Street-Washington Square.

Some southbound F trains were also running along the G line from Court Square to Bergen Street, there was no M train service between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Essex Street and southbound E and F trains were running local between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Queens Plaza.