A Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Atlantic Terminal Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2017, police said.

More than 70 people sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The MTA said it is looking into the incident, but did not provide further information.

See photos from the scene.

Emergency responders gather outside of Atlantic Terminal following an LIRR train derailment on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Credit: Jill Ceder via Twitter )

An LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, police said. (Credit: ‏@latinosunidosCT via Twitter )

An aerial view of the scene following an LIRR train derailment at Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Credit: @NYPDspecialops via Twitter )

