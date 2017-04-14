About 1,200 New Jersey Transit passengers have made it safely to Penn Station after the train they were on got stuck in a tunnel for hours on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

Northeast Corridor train #3850 from Trenton came to a stop in the south tube of the Hudson Tunnel around 3:30 p.m., NJ Transit and Amtrak officials said.

Brian Scheckner, who claimed to be on the disabled train, said he and fellow passengers were stuck for nearly three hours. Without power for air conditioning, the temperature had steadily risen and passengers got antsy, he said.

There were no reports of injuries, NJ Transit said.

Amtrak, which is responsible for the maintenance of the tracks and equipment in and around Penn Station, said the train was disabled due to an overhead power problem.

Trains in/out of New York are subject to up to 30 minute delays due to an Amtrak overhead power problem in one of the Hudson River Tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 14, 2017 PATH is currently cross honoring NJ Transit and Amtrak tickets at the Newark, Hoboken & 33rd Street stations. — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) April 14, 2017

There are still 90-minute delays in and out of Penn Station as a result. NJ Transit tickets are being honored systemwide with NJT bus and private bus carriers as well as on PATH trains at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street stations.

Amtrak said a crew was on the scene making repairs to resolve the overhead power problem, but it was not clear if the issue would be resolved before the end of the peak evening commute.

NJ Transit commuters expressed outrage and fury over the delays on social media. Many customers were demanding reimbursments for their April monthly tickets.

"@NJTRANSIT @NJTRANSIT_NEC so is it time to get my monthly ticket refunded yet?" tweeted Gabriella Raccuia.

"Buyers remorse: buying a monthly ticket and today marks 3rd major issue with NJ Transit in 2 weeks," tweeted Andy OShaug.

@NJTRANSIT Should be ashamed of itself. Pregnant wife stuck again...3rd time in 5 weeks. We'll take our monthly pass $ back and an apology. — Matty R (@MattyRights) April 14, 2017 @NJTRANSIT For $463/month between Hamilton and NYP, the level of incompetence is astounding. Do the right thing and refund April monthly passes. — Bee Kay (@Krian_Batz) April 14, 2017 @NJTRANSIT We just want to get home in time for Good Friday service. https://t.co/AJY704qIiU — (@leechristopher) Apr 14 2017

Friday's incident comes on the heels of two minor train derailments at Penn Station in recent weeks.

On March 24, an Amtrak train derailed and sideswiped a NJ Transit train at Penn Station. NJ Transit said there were minor injuries among customers and crew, but the train made it to the platform where everyone got off safely.

Less than two weeks later, on April 3, a minor NJ Transit train derailment resulted in four days of service changes for the railroad as well as the Long Island Rail Road while Amtrak made repairs.

Amtrak's CEO later admitted that its staff new about the track issues at Penn Station before the derailment but did not immediately do anything about them.

Governors Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie have since called for an independent review of Penn Station’s infrastructure, and how Amtrak maintains it.