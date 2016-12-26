While the Second Avenue subway will open to

While the Second Avenue subway will open to the public on New Year's Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo and other elected officials will take an inaugural ride on New Year's Eve. Above, Cuomo leads a media tour of the 86th Street station on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

