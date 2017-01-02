MTA chairman Tom Prendergast, left, has announced that

MTA chairman Tom Prendergast, left, has announced that he will retire early this year. Pictured: Prendergast, Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) walk through the turnstiles during an event and media tour at the 96th Street stop at the 2nd Avenue subway on Dec 22, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspensions The Second Avenue subway opening on Sunday, Jan. See photos of the first ride on the Second Avenue subway The Second Avenue subway's first ride was packed Second Avenue subway opens to the public

Comments